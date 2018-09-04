Schools in the Baton Rouge area continued to monitor Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday afternoon, with Ascension and West Baton Rouge Parish schools saying they plan to stay open Wednesday unless the weather takes a turn for the worse.

East Baton Rouge Parish school spokeswoman Taylor Gast said an announcement about Wednesday would likely come around 5 p.m., but a call could be made earlier depending on weather reports. Gast also would not rule a closure decision later in the day if warranted.

St. Helena Parish schools announced they’ll make a call by 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, school districts further east, including public schools in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes, threw in the towel, saying they will close Wednesday due to expected bad weather.

