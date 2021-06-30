Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed legislation that will reorganize the Special School District, which includes the Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge.

The measure, House Bill 253, cleared the Senate 37-0 and the House 100-0.

It was sponsored by Rep. Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge and Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell.

The bill sets up a 12-member board to oversee operations of the district, including the submission of an annual budget and the selection of a superintendent.

The governor will name 11 of 12 members, who are subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will name one board member.

Under the current setup, the Special School District is funded mostly through the general fund and some self-generated revenue.

"The way it functions right now is they are juggling two different budgets," Hewitt said.

"And so it is very disjointed. This is going to be just such a better organizational structure to support the needs of these students."

"This legislation places the spotlight on student success, where it belongs," she said.

Starting with the 2022-23 school year the instruction part of the Special School District will be financed through the same, $3.9 billion fund that finances public schools statewide, called the Minimum Foundation Program.

Backers said the district will benefit from having an independent identity.

"Partnering with this board will benefit our scholars and I envision great things ahead as we continue providing them an education without limits," SSD Superintendent Ernest E. Garrett III said in a statement.

The Special School District has an annual operating budget of about $33 million.

A total of 553 students are enrolled at the Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, including 172 who live on the Baton Rouge campuses of both schools.

The district also offers educational services to another 538 students, including sites operated by the Office of Juvenile Justice, Louisiana Department of Corrections and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The overhaul stems from a study ordered by BESE in 2017.

That review concluded the Special School District would benefit from having a board devoted to its oversight and a long-term plan and funding source.

The bill was backed by BESE, the Governor's Council on Disability Affairs and the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools.

The Special School District was authorized by the Legislature in 1977.

State schools for the deaf and visually impaired in Baton Rouge date to the mid 19th century.