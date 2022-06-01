High school seniors from south Louisiana captured 54 of the 65 Louisiana scholarships announced Wednesday as part of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The 65 latest Louisiana winners were announced Wednesday, joining 40 announced in April and May. A final batch of winners will be announced July 11. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 students nationwide will have won National Merit Scholarships worth about $28 million.
A total of 95 scholarship winners in Louisiana have been announced so far this year. That’s down notably from years past.
The scholarships announced Wednesday range from $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. They are being paid for by the colleges and universities these students plan to attend this fall. Previous announcements involved scholarships funded by corporations as well as by the National Merit scholarship program itself.
All but three of the latest south Louisiana winners came from the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans metro areas. The exceptions include Rebecca T. Cagle of Gray and Alison M. MacKay of Houma, both students at Vanderbilt Catholic High in Houma. The third is Allison Cappel of Lake Charles, one of five students from Louisiana School for Math, Science, and The Arts in Natchitoches to earn scholarships so far this year.
Leading the way statewide in National Merit scholarship recipients over the three rounds with eight student winners each are Ben Franklin High in New Orleans, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie and Jesuit High in New Orleans.
Across the state, 22 high schools have two or more scholarship winners thus far.
ACADIANA AREA
Episcopal School of Acadiana in Broussard: Caitlin J. Cotteleer of Broussard; and Emma B. Gombos and Regan V. Manning, both of Lafayette.
Other winners: Cameron A. Kelly of Lafayette, Teurlings Catholic High in Lafayette.
BATON ROUGE AREA
Catholic High: Jonathan D. Beale and Alexander F. Landreneau, both of Baton Rouge.
Louisiana School for Math, Science, and The Arts in Natchitoches: Michael D. Alton and Catherine A. Shaw, both of Baton Rouge; and Nicholas S. Guagliardo of Ponchatoula.
St. Michael the Archangel High School: James Farrish Carter Balart, Jr. and Anthony D. Latona, both of Baton Rouge.
Other winners: Cooper J. Ackman of Zachary; Zachary High; Evelyn O. Carley of Baton Rouge, St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge; Joshua C. Harris of Baton Rouge, The Dunham School in Baton Rouge; Reagan M. Kyle of Prairieville, Episcopal High in Baton Rouge; Parker J. Ramirez of Prairieville, Dutchtown High in Geismar; and Catherine Elise Wang of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Magnet High.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Ben Franklin High: Julian E. Huddell; Miles M. Katzen; Iris J. Kobrock; Mia L. Luquet; and Alex J. Wang, all of New Orleans.
Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie: Isabel J. Lopez of Harahan; Angela Amelia Malespin of Metairie; Benjamin Pethe of Metairie; and Thomas P. Waelde of Metairie.
Jesuit High: Brian J. Fish, Jr. of Metairie; Alexander W. Nguyen of Slidell; Nicholas M. Nobile of Destrehan; Gabriel J. Sacasa of Kenner; Taylor G. Trepagnier of Jesuit; and Khoi M. Vu of Belle Chasse.
Mt. Carmel Academy: Ava C. Bowen of New Orleans and Kate D. Tomeny of Harahan.
Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy in Harvey: Allie L. Johnson of Harvey and Ryan T. Rojas of Harahan.
St. Paul’s School in Covington: William R. Ditta, Carter M. Murphy and Preston T. Orgeron, all of Covington; and Daniel M. Whalen of Mandeville.
Other winners: Jackson C. Barnes of Madisonville, Northlake Christian School in Covington; Julien D. Barrosse of New Orleans, Lusher Charter School in New Orleans; Jesse M. Bertucci of Madisonville, Archbishop Hannan High of Covington; Kailie D. Carrigee of Destrehan, Destrehan High; Aaron W. Conlin of Bush, Covington High; Haley E. Daniel of Mandeville, Mandeville High; Matthew M. Lindner of Metairie, Brother Martin High in New Orleans; Ryan P. Miller of Belle Chasse, Belle Chasse High; Cecile M. Oliver of New Orleans, Isidore Newman School in New Orleans; Katelyn M. Rials of New Orleans, Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.; and Martha R. Rigney of Hammond, Christ Episcopal School in Covington.