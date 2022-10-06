Students, parents and adults involved with the controversial Sept. 20 “Day of Hope” field trip dominated the first East Baton Rouge Parish School Board debate held since that event generated widespread, persistent criticism.
"We all enjoyed it, we actually left with a sense of hope, we actually left with a sense that things will actually get better, there will be a better tomorrow,” Faith Alexander, a student at Southern Lab School, who attended the event, said Thursday.
One of the few critical voices was Alexis Budyach, a Baton Rouge Magnet High student who spoke out right after the event.
“Yes, some students did enjoy this event, some students find hope in religion, some students believe this was fun and enjoyable,” Budyach said. “However, a lot of students did not.”
Budyach said the biggest problem was that, unlike some schools, Baton Rouge Magnet was not a school frequented by the nonprofit group behind the event, 29:11 Mentoring Families, and students there were unprepared for what they encountered.
“I went to a college and career fair when I’m supposed to speak to colleges, where I’m supposed to learn about my future, not learning about forgiving my abusers,” Budyach said.
The school board debate was prompted by a resolution calling for “a fact-finding investigation" regarding concerns expressed by constituents about the Day of Hope event. The board voted down the resolution, with only board members Dawn Collins and Evelyn Ware-Jackson voting in favor.
The resolution failed in part because General Counsel Gwynn Shamlin has already directed private attorneys contracted with the school system to conduct just such an investigation. Shamlin said he hopes to have something for the board to review soon, but wouldn’t set a deadline.
“As soon as we can give you something, we’ll do it,” Shamlin said.
For his part, Supt. Sito Narcisse has made clear he doesn’t see any legitimacy to the concerns. A few minutes before Thursday’s meeting began, Narcisse issued a statement that his staff has made “exhaustive attempts” to verify complaints about the event and has been unable "to find verifiable evidence supporting any of those claims and accusations.”
Bonnie Kersch, Alexis’ mother, addressed Narcisse directly Thursday night.
“You mentioned earlier that you haven’t seen any evidence of distraught students or students who didn’t appreciate the event,” Kersch said. “If that’s the case, you haven’t looked very hard."
The Day of Hope, billed as a “College & Career Fair,” was sponsored by 29:11 Mentoring Families, a local nonprofit, and it attracted more than 2,100 students from high schools across Baton Rouge. The 29:11 group has sponsored similar events for years, but the Sept. 20 event was larger than those in the past.
Some students and parents claim they were misled into participating in what they say turned out to be a religious event.
They also question the decision of the organizers to separate students by gender. Female students listened to three speakers who spoke about personal experiences with being a virgin during college, sexual assault and suicide. Male students, however, mostly played games.
The Advocate has spoken directly with several students who were there that day and who had varying concerns. Other news outlets have likewise quoted students with concerns. Other students have shared their concerns online, and yet more parents and teachers have come forward to share accounts they’ve heard from individuals who were there that day.
In his statement Thursday, however, Narcisse tried to cast doubt on the criticism.
“There have been no direct, attributable quotes to support narratives provided by a few individual students, nor have we found consensus in media reports about what may or may not have happened that day,” Narcisse wrote. “The claims made are not ‘testimony.’ They are subjective, individual, and personal accounts provided by a few.”
Unlike much of the past news coverage, Thursday’s debate was dominated by the voice of those who enjoyed the field trip — many of whom had been involved with past Day of Hope events, which were smaller scale and not district sponsored.
“All the kids, all different races were all coming together, everybody was smiling and nobody was mad at each other or anything,” said Kierra Adams, a volunteer for the event.
Kenya London, a parent, said her son enjoyed the day as did many others who went that day.
“They didn’t feel like they had a voice at home but coming to the Day of Hope they found purpose in their life,” London said.
Part of Narcisse’s skepticism about the complaints comes from the dearth of video showing what happened that day.
“Considering this was an event attended by approximately 2,100 students, organizers, and staff volunteers — most, if not all of whom had cell phone cameras in their pockets — we feel certain that if the claims contained demonstrable facts, we would be able to verify them with hard evidence and would surely take appropriate action,” Narcisse said. “We simply have not discovered, nor have we received any such evidence.”
Narcisse's statement tracks internal communications detailing the internal efforts to verify what occurred Sept. 20 that were released pursuant to a local citizen's public record request.
The shortage of video, however, is due in part to event organizers who directed students to leave their cell phones at school. Ben Lemoine, a district spokesman, however, said organizers learned that many students brought their phones anyways.
“That revelation was verified when they asked students in real time to ‘text them any questions’ they may be reluctant to ask out loud and they watched them text as the messages began flowing in,” Lemoine said.
Thursday's discussions won't end the debate. Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to the district highlighting allegations of "discrimination based on gender, discrimination against transgender students, and school-sponsored promotion of religion” at the event and requested a meeting with school officials to discuss the matter.
Ronald Haley Jr, attorney recently retained by the 29:11 group, said he has been speaking with ACLU attorneys to try to head off a lawsuit. While he said his client was not trying to discriminate, he acknowledged some things may need to change.
“We are in an ever changing world,” Haley said. “What was acceptable two weeks ago may not be acceptable now.”