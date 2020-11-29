With less than a month to go before their deadline, the recall effort seeking to force Connie Bernard off the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is on indefinite hold thanks to difficulties posed by the novel coronavirus, say organizers.
“Folks aren’t comfortable having people come into their homes, and we don’t have the money to mail the petition to all the houses in the district,” said Maya Guntz.
“They don’t want strangers coming to their door, and I don’t blame them,” agreed Marcie Frazier.
The deadline is Monday, Dec. 21. Organizers need to submit at least 7,649 valid signatures to force a recall election. Steve Rayborn, the registrar of voters for East Baton Rouge Parish, said he recommends that all petition organizers gather more than the minimum because inevitably some signatures will be judged invalid.
“We recommend that the people obtaining the signature have a buffer,” Rayborn said.
They say they’ve collected more than 2,000 signatures so far. They could gather far more, they say, but they are just “two moms” who lack the money to complete the job and have been working all along with limited help.
To finish the job, they’ve been seeking help — Guntz estimates $11,000 would cover it — so they could mail petitions to all 28,000 registered voters in the southeast Baton Rouge District 8, where Bernard was first elected in 2010.
“We have one month left,” Frazier said. “If this is going to happen, someone has to show up.”
Frazier and Guntz filed the petition to recall Bernard on June 23. They serve as chair and vice chair of Concerned Parents for Change in District 8, the official recall committee.
They filed their petition five days after Bernard was widely criticized for shopping online at a School Board meeting during a sensitive debate about renaming a high school that bore the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Prior to the meeting, Bernard had already sparked controversy for comments she made defending Lee and his treatment of his slaves. Soon afterward four, and later five, of her fellow board members demanded that she step down from the board.
For her part, Bernard apologized for her comments about Lee as well as becoming a “distraction,“ but denied she’d been shopping. As to resigning, she vowed to complete her third term on the board.
She declined to comment for this story.
About a month after the controversy broke, Bernard spoke to the executive committee of the East Baton Rouge Parish Republican Party, one of the few groups who rallied to her defense, and said she’s identified more and more with President Trump’s attacks against “fake news” as well as critiques of Black Lives Matter, a decentralized group that works again police brutality and a group that Trump has frequently attacked.
“Black Lives Matter is not about black lives. It is using African-Americans to further the cause of Marxism,” Bernard said.
Dadrius Lanus was the first board member to call for Bernard’s resignation. In a June 21 radio interview, he said if she didn’t resign he would lead the charge to have her recalled from office.
“I’m going to walk every single house in her district. I’m going to get every single signature that I need. I don’t care if I don’t even have people with me,” Lanus said. “I’m going to walk her district like it’s mine. I’m going to get to know her parents, I’m going to get her students like they are mine in my district.”
That’s not what ended up happening. Instead, Lanus said that early on he decided to step back and let Frazier and Guntz take the lead. He said he continued to help by “raising awareness.”
“I was going to take a back seat. I wanted them and the people leading it to become the face of it,” Lanus said. “I don’t want people to be confused as to what the movement was all about.”
Frazier and Guntz said they’ve gathered signatures when they could, canvassing as recently as a few weeks ago, but the virus has stopped them in their tracks multiple times.
Frazier said she along with every member of her family contracted COVID-19. She said it still affects her.
“I’ll just lose my breath for no reason,” she said.
Guntz said she’s managed to not get ill, but has been exposed multiple times.
“I’ve had four periods of quarantining 14 days each time,” she said. “You just can’t canvas.”
Recalls are difficult to pull off even when there’s not a pandemic.
Louisiana’s election recall law requires that the recall petition need the signatures of at least 25% of the registered voters in District 8. The last successful recall in Louisiana was held in April 2016. Historically, many more recall petitions are filed than ever make it onto the ballot.
Frazier and Guntz say they have been discussing the possibility of seeking a deadline extension, but it’s unclear how that could happen.
“There’s nothing in (recall) law that allows for an extension,” said Tyler Brey, press secretary for the Secretary of State.
Lanus said a month is too little time left to get the signatures still needed. Instead, he said the best plan is to start over next year with a new petition drive once a vaccine is being widely administered. He said it wouldn’t take long to get the people who have already signed to sign again and then keep going.
“That would cut down on the time.” Lanus said.
Another factor is that Bernard has a trial scheduled for Jan. 4 in an unrelated incident from 2018 where she is accused of putting her hands to the neck of a young party-goer during a confrontation at a neighbor’s house.
“I think that will re-spark interest in what’s going on,” Lanus said.
A successful recall petition would set up a future election where voters in District 8 would vote "for" or "against" recalling Bernard from office. If a majority approves the recall, then Bernard would be removed from office before it expires at the end of 2022, setting the stage for a special election to fill the remainder of her term. Bernard could not run in that special election.
It’s unclear who would replace Bernard. In 2018, she ran unopposed for re-election and Frazier and Guntz said they’re not aware of anyone who’s interested in running, a question they said they’ve been asked repeatedly.
No one connected to the recall has filed a report with the state Board of Ethics. State law requires recall groups to file if they spend $200 or more. Frazier said she and Guntz have kept their spending down and have yet to meet that threshold.
Frazier and Guntz said they assumed given the great interest when they started that the recall effort would not have a money problem. They noted that there was a burst of merchandising. For instance, local activist Gary Chambers, whose dressing down of Bernard went viral, continues to sell a $30 t-shirt that say, “...But, I’mma talk tonight about you, Connie.”
“Those funds never got donated to our recall in any way shape or form,” Guntz said.
In public appearances, Lanus wore a sweatshirt and a mask that said “#ByeConnie.” Lanus said he purchased about 50 t-shirts saying “#ByeConnie” as well as other merchandise. But he said he never sold any of those items, opting instead to give them away for promotional purposes.
The recall has also been hampered by multiple players doing different things.
For instance, a separate website, Bye Connie Movement for District 8, has been raising awareness, but not gathering signatures — both recall websites are currently down.
“We had weekly calls,” Frazier said. “There was no falling out. It was just a fizzle.”
Frazier said she wishes there had been a more centralized approach.
“We need one clear direction,” Frazier said. There are too many groups trying to do this in too many ways.”
The fall elections didn’t help either.
“Once the political election season came, no one was worried about Connie anymore,” Guntz said.