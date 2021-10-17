State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has gotten embroiled in three, unusually public, disputes since June with the board that hired him.

In a major change, Brumley said last month school districts should have the option of letting students stay in school rather than quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19, a policy blasted by the president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the governor, and others.

+3 New guidelines: Louisiana public school students won't have to quarantine after COVID exposure In a major change, public school students will be allowed to remain in classrooms even if they have close contact with someone who tests posit…

In August BESE, for the second time, rejected Brumley's bid to set up an accountability system for K-2 students, with all three BESE leaders opposing the move, including BESE President Sandy Holloway.

+2 Bid to improve dismal elementary reading scores delayed after bitter debate Despite fervent pleas from state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, Louisiana's top school board voted 6-4 to delay action on a bid to …

In June the superintendent's bid to revamp the way public schools are rated, and reduce the number of D- and F-rated schools, sparked heavy resistance from Holloway and other BESE members and was tossed off the meeting agenda.

That effort, and crafting a K-2 accountability system, are now the subject of a long-term study set to last at least until August, 2022.

Linda Johnson, who served on BESE for 13 years and was president for three years, said the public squabbling is unusual and something she never saw during her time on the board, which sets policies for about 700,000 students statewide.

"I think the superintendent, and I like him. but I really think he should have consulted with these people (board members) before he made those statements," Johnson said, a reference to Brumley's approach on all three topics.

Jim Garvey, a Metairie attorney and the board's longest serving member, said the public spats are out of the ordinary.

This plan would give fewer Louisiana schools failing grades. It's running into opposition State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley's plan to overhaul how Louisiana rates public schools has sparked such a political uproar that …

"It is unusual to have disagreements publicly displayed," Garvey said. "Usually a superintendent and BESE members talk before meetings or before things happen."

But Garvey said Brumley is under fire in part because of his willingness to tackle topics that have been controversial for more than two decades – how public schools and students are rated.

"He could have come in and taken a small piece of accountability and tried to fix that small piece," Garvey said. "But he didn't. He said 'We have a problem here with accountability, let's look at all these problems instead of taking a little success at a time. Let's do it right.'"

Brumley, former superintendent of the Jefferson Parish School District, has been on the job since June, 2020.

Louisiana superintendent gets solid marks on performance review, forgoes pay raise State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley got a positive job review Wednesday from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

He arrived in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, and much of his first year was spent getting and keeping students in school, setting up safety measures and grappling with once-in-a-century challenges that came with the pandemic.

During the first six months on the job Brumley won praise even from former critics, including what officials called his bids to forge consensus on prickly topics and to listen to all sides.

However, education leaders said his revised guidelines allowing school districts to keep exposed students in class if their parents or guardians opted for them to do so represented anything but consensus.

Holloway said BESE was not consulted, and she called the change abrupt and inconsistent with previous policies.

State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said the new guidelines would put children at risk.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he favored keeping the previous quarantine rules in place – seven days or more for children exposed to COVID-19.

Officials in some districts immediately said they would not take advantage of the Brumley option, including the East Baton Rouge Parish and Jefferson Parish school districts, the two largest in the state.

Others endorsed the move, including the Ascension, Livingston, St. Tammany and West Baton Rouge parish school systems.

Brumley said he has no regrets, especially amid rising rates of obesity, diabetes and depression among students during the pandemic.

"My position is it is a local decision and local communities are going to make that call that is in the best interests of their kids," he said in an interview.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Asked if he was surprised by the pushback Brumley said, "I think I have equal if not more people calling me and saying that is absolutely the right decision."

Brigitte Nieland, director of government affairs for the advocacy group Stand For Children and a veteran of years of BESE meetings, said there is a clear clash between the superintendent and the board.

"It seems like the BESE style and the superintendent's style instead of coming together they seem more divergent," Nieland said.

Kelli Bottger, director of political strategy for the American Federation For Children, said education leaders should be focused on carrying out initiatives approved by lawmakers earlier this year, including steps to improve reading, spelling out how $4 billion in federal coronavirus aid is being used and improving academic outcomes.

"We cannot allow politics to distract us from that mission," Bottger said.

Brumley's bid to set up a first ever accountability system for K-2 students, largely to improve Louisiana's dismal reading scores, failed twice at BESE, including in August.

"When you are clearly being told not just by BESE but by advocate groups and others what is desired and you bring back the same thing and you bring it back publicly and you lose again, it makes you wonder what is your end game," Nieland said.

Belinda Davis, a board member who lives in Baton Rouge, noted K-2 plans and how schools are rated sparks lots of opinions on BESE. "It would be next to impossible for Superintendent Brumley to make us all happy," Davis said.

The board voted Wednesday to include possible K-2 changes with the long-term study on possible revisions in how schools are rated.

Holloway said BESE "decided to take a leadership role" in hammering out the approach it favored on both topics.

Johnson, the former BESE member, said she had disagreements with superintendents she worked with – Paul Pastorek and the late Cecil Picard. "But it wasn't public," she said.

Johnson, who lives in Plaquemine, said disagreements were typically hashed out behind closed doors.

Brumley disputes the view that delays on setting up a K-2 accountability system and changing how schools are rated represents any kind of setback, and he noted the ratings changes were recommended by a key advisory panel.

The superintendent said the long-term study, including the views of national experts, will allow the state to tackle changes in an accountability system in a way that he was not comfortable proposing early in his tenure.

"I am actually pretty stoked about being able to create a more 21st Century-focused accountability system at this point," Brumley said.

Holloway and others said they were taken aback in June when Brumley proposed changes in how public schools are rated, including a more generous scoring system that would have trimmed the number of "D" and "F" schools.

Brumley said the new scoring system would put Louisiana in line with national norms and should not have been a surprise.

Opponents said it would make schools appear better than they are.

One education official who follows BESE said Holloway and Brumley are clearly on different pages.

"Sandy and Cade are at each other's throat," said the official, who asked not to be identified. "Cade does not talk to BESE about stuff he does."

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, noted that BESE has several new members, and Brumley is dealing with different boards than he did during stops as superintendent in Jefferson and DeSoto parishes.

"It is a matter of developing that relationship, trying to figure out which way to go, and maybe on one or two things he might have gone too fast and they weren't ready," said Faulk, former superintendent of the Central school system.

In the interview, Brumley noted that BESE got a lot done during a nearly nine-hour series of meetings last week with little controversy.

"And we have 11 members of the board who are student focused but they come at things in a different way, just as I do."

"I am perfectly willing to take a stand on things I believe in."