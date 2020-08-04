The Tangipahoa Federation of Teachers is pushing to keep students away from campuses amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the group saying Tuesday it doesn't believe the local school district’s measures are sufficient to stop the spread of the disease.

In a news release, the federation released results of a survey of more than 900 members in which 46% identified themselves as high-risk for contracting the coronavirus and 59% said people in their home were high-risk.

The district's 20,000 students are set to return to school for the 2020-2021 school year Aug. 12 with a “soft start,” meaning a limited number of students would return in-person to become acclimated to new school routines.

Elementary and junior high students will have four consecutive in-person days with teachers before classes “gear up” Aug. 24, according to the district’s reopening plan, and high school students will attend a day or two depending on grade level.

After that date, grades 7-12 will be full virtual and kindergarten through sixth grade students will be in class full time.

Class size and the number of students in buildings is a major concern for teachers, according to the Tangipahoa Federation of Teachers, and 59% of those surveyed said they didn't think schools should open, with another 27% unsure about the decision.

"Our main concern is the community spread in Tangipahoa Parish, we shouldn't be going back to school right now," Tangipahoa Federation of Teachers President Dina Esquinance said Tuesday.

Louisiana Department of Health data shows Tangipahoa Parish has 63 reported deaths and 3,223 reported cases from 36,450 reported tests.

Tangipahoa Parish Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley said Tuesday that the federation’s stance is disappointing because school officials have followed state guidelines and implemented as many procedures as possible to keep children and staff safe.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in one, two, three weeks,” Stilley said. “There could be decisions made at a state level that impact our decisions locally, but we know for our little ones we really need to get them back into our buildings and provide some real-time instruction for them.”

The district this year also launched a full virtual option, meaning if any families don’t want their K-6 student in school buildings they can learn entirely online. As of Tuesday, roughly 1,400 families — or about 15% of the K-6 population — had opted for that platform.

Tangipahoa Parish’s approach differs from many other surrounding districts that are doing a blended in-person and virtual model for all grades and staggering schedules day-to-day. While during the “soft start” student attendance will be staggered based on alphabetical order, once that period is over, it’ll be younger students at school full-time and older students at home full-time.

School bus capacity has dictated many of the choices because under Phase 2 restrictions school buses can be filled to only 50%, and the majority of Tangipahoa Parish students ride the bus to school.

Stilley said the majority of teachers in the age-related high-risk category being over 65 are in the secondary school setting meaning they will automatically be teaching virtually and away from students. She said teachers who are in the elementary setting and may be concerned about health issues could apply for the federal coronavirus-related leave or work with their principal on a solution, but she said to her knowledge none had done so as of this week.

However, Esquinance said many of the calls she's received are from employees who are pregnant or have autoimmune diseases, for example, so wouldn't likely qualify for the federal leave options.

"The district should contact their people and work with the ones that have issues to see if there's other jobs rather than face-to-face contact and they haven't done that," she said. "The only option they'd have is if their doctor would fill out papers for them to take extended medical leave for their conditions which gives two-thirds of their salary."

Other issues cited in the survey include being inadequately prepared to teach virtually, being uncomfortable sending their own children to school, and wanting clear outlines of protocols.

The district has roughly 1,400 teachers and 2,800 total staff members, Stilley said.

“It’s very unfortunate, it’s very disappointing to me and what my response to them was is we have followed and are following all of the reopening guidelines from BESE, the Department of Education and the Department of Health,” Stilley said, referring to the survey.

Read the district’s full reopening plan here.