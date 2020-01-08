State Superintendent of Education John White is resigning his post, three education officials said Wednesday morning.
Shane Riddle, legislative and political director for the Louisiana Association of Educators and Brigitte Nieland, government affairs director, said they understand White is stepping down after eight years.
A third official, who asked not to be identified, said current members of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education were told that the superintendent is leaving.
White has held the job since 2012.
"It is a pretty good source," Riddle said of his information.
Nieland, whose group is often allied with White, also said she understands the superintendent will tender his resignation.
"I have been told that is what is going to happen but not by John," Nieland said. "My understanding is that is the plan."
White's office declined comment.
Speculation about White's future periodically swirls around the State Capitol.
However, this is the first time that officials who closely follow state education issues have said his departure is definite.
White answers to BESE, and the new board will be sworn in on Monday.
White, 44, has led public schools during a time of sweeping changes, including a statewide expansion of vouchers, tougher annual teacher evaluations and an overhaul in how teachers are prepared for the classroom.
