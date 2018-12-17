Public school districts should have detailed policies in five areas governing students fees, including how students from low-income families can qualify for hardship waivers, a state panel recommended Monday morning.

State Rep. Patricia Smith, D-Baton Rouge, whose resolution sparked the study group, said she will sponsor legislation during the 2019 legislative session to put the recommended policies in state law.

The issue stems from complaints from parents and others that student fees are skyrocketing, and that families are often unsure what is behind the fee and how the money will be used.

The latest study marks the third consecutive year that Smith has tried to curb rising charges.

The 14-member panel said any legislation or guidance to local districts should also require a definition of a student fee and how the revenue will be used; how the fees are authorized; how any charges are made clear to parents and how excess funds should be used.

The issue will be debated during the session that begins April 8.

Smith is a veteran member of the House Education Committee.

