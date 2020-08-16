Walking down empty halls, BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith kept repeating how full of students they usually were at the Acadian vo-tech campus of Baton Rouge Community College.

The idea of a pandemic was the furthest thing from his mind when Smith was tapped in June 2019 to fill in while the system looked for a new leader. He was officially chosen in May to lead the state’s second largest community college and vocational school — Baton Rouge’s second largest institution of higher learning.

While some vo-tech classes have already started, BRCC officially opens its doors Monday for all curriculums. Like most of the higher education institutions in the state, the college has adjusted to COVID-19 by offering in-person classes, online-only courses and combination in which students meet both online and in person.

Smith had read about the beginnings of the coronavirus back in December when it was first discovered in Wuhan, China. By February, he organized a group to start talking about scenarios for a college that relied on hands-on training and had a population whose average student was 27 years old with limited income.

“We put together a committee to look at how to change how we provide education and interact with students because of the virus,” Smith said, adding that he read the journals and spoke with colleagues in other states for ideas.

Some ideas may end up being included in the future, others didn’t work as planned.

Initially, BRCC screened each staffer and student entering the facility, asking health questions, and taking temperatures.

But Dixon noticed a bottleneck. They were supposed to stay 6 feet apart, but this being in Louisiana, people ended up chatting and social distancing collapsed. He changed to a digital check-in, in which students and faculty answered questions online, which speeded up the process.

Then, he discovered that many students, even some faculty, couldn’t afford laptops, much less Wi-Fi to connect to the internet. BRCC’s foundation distributed laptops and worked with Cox Communications to hook up about 250 students.

The school also eliminated nonresident fees and application fees for new students, plus suspended online fees.

BRCC had about 5,661 students last week, a bit behind last year’s pace, but student enrollment continues because the institution offers seven-week, 12-week and 15-week terms. Last fall, the college enrolled 8,116 students when the final count was made.

In addition to vocational training, BRCC offers students an avenue for admittance to the four-year universities by offering pretty much the same curriculum students would take in traditional colleges. If they do well, the students can transfer to the universities for their final two years.

Vo-tech started before other classes, which gave BRCC a run-through before all the students arrive Monday.

Stefan Smith is teaching about 18 students spread out in a room that could fit 50. They’re looking at the image of a chain lift surrounding an engine.

The cable alone is not safe when raising an engine vertically, covered in grease. It’s going to slip. “You’re not going to be able to get out of the way fast enough,” Stefan Smith said.

Usually this part of the lesson takes place in the welding shop standing around a hanging engine hanging with the proper clamps. Handled on video and in a classroom-setting creates space for more hands-on training.

Willie Smith has been working in the Louisiana Community & Technical College System for the past 20 years, mostly on the vocational training side. It’s because every day, he said, he sees people just like him take advantage of the training and education to move out of their situation.

Raised by a single mother, who worked as a church secretary, in the rough Happy Valley neighborhood of Mobile, Smith said he had friends, some of whom ended in prison, meander aimlessly without opportunities for advancement.

But Smith played football at Murphy High School.

“You wouldn’t know by looking at me now,” said the chunky Smith, “but I was a cornerback and pretty good too.”

Though he scored only 16 out of 36 on the ACT college boards — not enough to enter university — Smith’s gridiron skills attracted attention of major programs like University of Alabama, LSU and others, which were willing to overlook his bad test scores.

“I have experienced the same things a lot people in the community I serve now,” Dixon said. “There are a lot of people who aren’t going to pass those ACT-type tests, but that doesn’t mean they have nothing to contribute.”

His coach pushed LSU, he leaned toward Alabama. But his parents, his estranged father in particular, said Tulane University, arguing that a solid education and a degree would serve him better than football. “It was the best advice he ever gave me,” Dixon said.

Tulane accepted Smith’s lower ACT scores provided he kept his grades up.

For graduate school, Smith said he couldn’t rely on football to overcome his bad test taking, so he sought out graduate schools that relied on grades and essays instead test scores.

After receiving a master’s degree and doctorate, Smith taught welding Northshore Technical Community College's Sullivan Campus in Bogalusa. Smith recalls with a high school dropout he had talked into taking his course.

“And he got, right out of school,” Smith said of that student, “his first real job, ever, and he made twice as much without a GED as I made with a Ph.D. That’s when I knew vo-tech had value, real value for real people.”