LSU officials said Wednesday morning they plan to use tests of wastewater around dormitories and on-campus apartments to pinpoint potential hotspots for the coronavirus.
LSU Interim President Tom Galligan Jr. planned to discuss the project during his weekly media briefing on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Similar tests have been used elsewhere, including the University of Arizona, to detect problem areas before there are outbreaks of the virus.
