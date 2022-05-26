Two universities with a complicated, connected history announced Thursday a five-year collaboration on programs intended to strengthen their academic programs.
The Southern University System and Georgetown University said they had signed a memorandum to partner on interdisciplinary programming, research and training. They'll collaborate on activities that could include joint research and curriculum projects, the exchange of faculty and research scholars, grants and student pipeline programs.
"We see some natural courses of alignment in terms of curriculum that Georgetown offers and curriculum that Southern offers," Southern University System Foundation CEO Al Harrell said. "We're going to form partnerships with our law center and library of science department."
The two partners signed the memorandum during the Southern University System Foundation’s board of trustees retreat April 22 at Georgetown in Washington.
Southern and Georgetown have long-standing historical ties stemming from the sale of 272 slaves from Jesuit plantations in Maryland to two Louisiana plantation owners to bolster the finances of Georgetown University in 1838.
John Sebastian Jones, a descendant of one of the original 272 slaves, co-founded Southern University and was tasked with finding land for its campus.
“Basically Georgetown, run by the Jesuits, sold 272 slaves from the Maringouin area that helped them finance their school pre-emancipation," Harrell said. "What they’re doing right now is recognizing that original sin, so to speak, beginning to direct resources to communities of color and specifically to those descendants of that purchase of slaves.”
With the knowledge of their shared history, the two universities have partnered on racial justice initiatives in the past.
In 2018, Southern University served as the host location for the series of dialogue sessions with Jesuits, Georgetown leaders and members of the descendant community whose ancestors were enslaved and sold by the Maryland Province of Jesuits in 1838.
According to Harrell, Georgetown has already begun to financially assist descendants of the slave sale and the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.
"We stand as the custodian and direct those resources to communities of color who are in need," he said. "Specifically, we help with Hurricane Ida relief as we were able to identify descendants and communities throughout Louisiana so that they could rebuild."
Harrell said the money provided by Georgetown could help those communities build a resiliency to natural disasters.
"Most communities of color and at-risk communities don’t have the infrastructure or resources to build back up and get back up running again," he said. "They don’t have that capital and so what we’re doing, in partnership with Georgetown, is identifying the organizations that can direct those resources and to build long term sustainability in those areas.”
For Georgetown, the partnership will allow the university to acknowledge its relationship with Louisiana history while participating in the success of Southern University going forward.
“Southern University has been a terrific partner,” said Georgetown President John J. DeGioia. “Over the last few years, we have had ongoing conversations with several colleagues at Southern, including John Pierre at the Law Center, Debra Tilson in the International Programs Office and Al Harrell at the Southern Foundation. We are very excited to identify areas of mutual interest and to work as partners as Southern continues its 142-year tradition of excellence.”