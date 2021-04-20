LSU Interim President Tom Galligan has taken his name out of the running for LSU permanent president position after trying to steer the university through several months of controversies that include a growing scandal over how LSU has handled sexual assault, the awarding of an $810 million energy deal without a public bid and the coronavirus pandemic's far-reaching effects on campus.

Galligan, the dean of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, said last fall that he "got the bug" and wanted the full-time job as president. But he made that statement before the scandals bloomed, and Galligan became the administrator in charge of picking up the pieces amid intense criticism over how LSU had responded to past reports of sexual misconduct and dating violence on campus.

It was his decision to commission the law firm Husch Blackwell's deep dive into LSU's Title IX practices, and Galligan oversaw the release of the report and made the decisions about how to discipline employees involved. He chose not to fire anyone, which prompted backlash from both students and lawmakers.

While Galligan has been the face of LSU for more than a year, his job has often involved taking heat from state lawmakers over messes at LSU that he did not start, and apologizing to survivors of sexual assault on LSU's campus over policies from previous administrations.

In a letter to campus Tuesday, Galigan wrote about the personal tragedies that his own family has recently faced. One of his daughters was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 while she was in medical school and she died in 2019. Her death came just a few months before the LSU Board of Supervisors tapped Galligan to take over the president's job on an interim basis.

"I did so eagerly, but I had no idea how much change lay ahead," he wrote.

Since the start of the pandemic, he said he hadn't been able to spend much time with his children of 14-month-year-old grandson. But a recent visit to see his grandson made Galligan reflect "on what is most important," and made him realize that he wanted to make a change, he wrote.

"Given both personal and professional considerations, I have decided it is time for me to return to the Law Center and spend more time with my family and my students," Galligan wrote.

