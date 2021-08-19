In a blistering email, a state lawmaker Thursday accused members of Louisiana's top school board who voted to adjourn Wednesday's chaotic meeting of unprecedented cowardice and said he hopes they are tossed out of office.

Leaders of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education said members who voted to shut down the gathering got the same message from state Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport.

BESE voted 8-2 to adjourn because anti-mask protesters refused to put on face masks, which are required in state buildings because of the coronavirus.

+7 After maskless protesters derail meeting on masks in schools, mandate will remain in Louisiana A rowdy, chaotic meeting of Louisiana's top school board ended abruptly Wednesday when opponents of face masks for public school students refu…

The meeting was supposed to consider whether the board or the governor has the final say on mask mandates, which Gov. John Bel Edwards has put on K-12 public school students.

"Your vote yesterday to adjourn the BESE meeting without taking up the issue that was so important to so many people in Louisiana was the most cowardly act on the part of a public servant that I have ever seen!" Seabaugh wrote.

Louisiana lawmaker asks State Police to investigate colleague over threat of gun violence Louisiana's State Police are investigating whether a lawmaker's alleged threat of gun violence against a colleague on the House floor earlier …

"People like you who lack the intestinal fortitude to engage in debate and face difficult issues have no business in public service," he said.

"It is my fervent desire that your constituents soon relieve you of the burden of public service which you obviously cannot handle and clearly do not deserve!" Seabaugh wrote.

Belinda Davis, a BESE member who lives in Baton Rouge, said Thursday night the BESE meeting was held in a state building, where face masks are required.

"We gave members of the audience multiple opportunities to comply and offered accommodations for maskless social distancing in an overflow room," Davis said in a text message response to questions.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"It would have been irresponsible of us to risk the health of our sign language interpreters and those abiding by that law," she said.

"They cost themselves the opportunity to speak."

Kira Orange Jones, the vice-president of BESE who lives in New Orleans and voted to adjourn, said the governor's order is designed to keep everyone safe.

"Our goal yesterday was to hear hours of public comment from our constituents but continuing the meeting would have endangered the public's health," Orange Jones said in an email after being asked about Seabaugh's message.

She said the vote to adjourn was bipartisan.

"Shame on anyone who exploits this very real public health emergency and the governor's lawful mandate for their own political gain," Orange Jones said.

"It's unfortunate and unacceptable."

One of the two "no" votes on the motion to adjourn was cast by Michael Melerine, who lives in Shreveport and works in the same law firm as Seabaugh.

Moments before the meeting ended Melerine pleaded with the audience to put on face masks so the hearing could continue.

Seabaugh could not be reached for comment.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.