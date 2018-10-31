East and West Feliciana Parish public schools are closing Thursday, while five suburban Baton Rouge public school districts, as well as Tangipahoa Parish schools, have delayed their start of their school day Thursday morning amid concerns about bad weather.

Other local districts, including East Baton Rouge Parish, were still planning to have school on their normal schedule as of Wednesday evening. Officials in Livingston Parish, as well as in Baker and Central were likewise planning a normal day, but continued to monitor the weather.

Both East and West Feliciana parishes announced Wednesday night that they would stay closed all day Thursday. Also closing Thursday are Silliman Institute in Clinton, Slaughter Community Charter School in Slaughter, and The Church Academy in Baton Rouge.

East Feliciana Superintendent Carlos Sam said his parish has many rural roads that could be affected by the weather: "We just decided to err on the side of caution."

The following schools and school districts had announced delays as of Wednesday evening:

Ascension Parish, with exceptions of schools in Donaldsonville, is delaying school start times by an hour. Dismissal is normal. Donaldsonville schools already have a one-hour delayed start due to the Sunshine Bridge closure.

Bethany Christian School in Baton Rouge is delay school start times until 9 a.m. Dismissal is normal.

The Church Academy at Addis is delaying start of school until 9 a.m. Dismissal is normal.

Iberville Parish is delaying school start times by an hour. Dismissal is normal.

IDEA Bridge Academy and Idea Innovation charter schools, both in Baton Rouge, are delaying school start times by an hour. Dismissal is normal.

Pointe Coupee Parish is delaying school start times by an hour. Dismissal is normal.

St. Helena Parish is delaying bus pickup by two hours. Schools will now start at 10 a.m. Dismissal is normal.

Tangipahoa Parish is delaying school start times by two hours. Dismissal is normal.

West Baton Rouge Parish is delaying school start times one hour for middle and high schools, and 65 minutes for elementary schools and Devall Middle. Dismissal is normal.

Zachary is delaying school start times by two hours. Dismissal is normal.

The National Weather Service is reporting greater risk of severe wind and rain, and potential tornadoes during the early morning hours in the Capital region.

Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman with East Baton Rouge Parish schools, said late Wednesday afternoon local agencies are telling them the weather will have passed by the time buses roll in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.