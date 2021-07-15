Nearly 200,000 public school students turned out for summer school, up to four times the normal tally amid efforts to tackle learning loss triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

State education leaders had touted the classes for months, and put a new spin on traditional hard-to-stomach summer homework by dubbing the sessions "summer camp" and offering arts and other activities.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said the state Department of Education does not keep track of summer school enrollment historically.

But Brumley said school district leaders reported turnout was three or four times the normal rate, and the nearly 200,000 who took part equates to nearly 30% of Louisiana's public school enrollment.

"I think that was because of the way we approached it," he said. "We started advising everyone to not hold summer school, but instead to have summer camp."

Aside from academics activities included arts, music, physical education and small-group tutoring.

The sessions typically lasted three to five weeks.

Summer school this year and in future years is seen as one way educators can try to offset learning loss sparked by the sudden end of the 2019-20 school year, in the early stages of the pandemic, and the uneven quality to the 2020-21 school year that ended in May.

A large number of students relied on virtual learning for the just completed school year. That and other issues have raised questions on what impact the pandemic will have on classroom performance, and especially in a state like Louisiana that has lagged in academic achievement for decades.

Summer school was also one of the early targets of the $4 billion in federal stimulus dollars the state is getting as part of pandemic recovery push.

Most of the money – 90% – goes directly to the state's 69 school districts.

Another $300 million left to the discretion of the state Department of Education will target academic recovery and acceleration as well as student attendance, mental health and support for the diverse needs of students.

The state got about 12,000 responses to surveys that sought public input on how the federal money should be used.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said Thursday parents looked forward to summer classes.

Faulk said school systems reached out to students they felt needed help and made the gatherings wider than normal. "It was more than just come sit and get and that's it," he said.

Faulk, former superintendent of the Central School District, said summer sessions also benefitted educators.

"This was an opportunity for staff members to earn extra income but also to reconnect to the kids," he said. "You get to see your kids again. You get to build that relationship and you prepare for the upcoming school year."

The $4 billion stems from three allocations approved by Congress in March as well as December and March of 2020.

State officials cannot mandate how local school districts spend the money.

However, they are advising local officials to consider spending on summer school, reading, tutoring, educator development and internet access.

State education leaders also plan to create a $35 million fund that will be used to award grants on a competitive basis for districts that come up with the best ways to transform public education in Louisiana.

Wes Watts, superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish School District, said about 25% of his districts 4,100 students showed up for summer school – at least double the typical turnout.

Watts said the programs were available for all students, whether they were trying to catch up or get ahead academically in math and English as well as arts, music and physical education.

Federal stimulus dollars allowed for the hiring of lots of staff and the classes ran for half a day Monday-Thursday during June.

"It was probably one of the best things I have ever been part of," he said.