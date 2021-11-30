A new survey shows average teacher pay in Louisiana is 12th of 16 states in the South, which raises doubts on whether Gov. John Bel Edwards will deliver on his pledge to get salaries to the regional average by the time he leaves office in 2024.

Teachers here were paid an average of $51,566 during the 2019-20 school year, according to a report by the Southern Regional Education Board.

The regional average is $55,205.

The U. S. average is $64,133, the report says.

Edwards has repeatedly said he intends to get teacher salaries to the regional average by the end of his second term in January, 2024.

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment.

The latest survey comes at a time when the shortage of teachers in Louisiana and nationally is worsening.

Retirements and fewer teachers entering the profession have made it hard for school leaders to fill classroom openings, and not only in the traditionally hard to fill jobs like special education, math and science.

Teacher pay in Louisiana rose by $800 annually this year, which was double Edwards' initial proposal for a $400 raise.

The latest survey means teachers here are paid more than those in just four other states: Mississippi, Florida, Arkansas and West Virginia.

Maryland tops the 16-state list with an average of $73,444.

Louisiana is getting $4 billion from the federal government to help address learning loss triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

But 90% of that money is going to local school districts and is not intended for recurring expenses, like salaries.

