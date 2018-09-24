Despite rocky finances for most of the past decade enrollment at LSU and Southern University is up slightly, according to preliminary figures released Monday.

LSU has 30,987 students this fall compared to 30,863 at the same time last year, Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for the school, said.

Southern has 6,617 students, a rise of 7 percent among both undergraduates and first-time freshmen, said Janene Tate, a spokeswoman for Southern.

Enrollment at Southern University in New Orleans is down 12 percent -- 300 students.

The nine schools that make up the University of Louisiana System, including the University of New Orleans, mostly held steady.

UNO reported having 8,151 students, up from 7,969 last year.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette showed a drop of 174 students, to 17,123, according to figures from the UL System.

Southeastern Louisiana University, in Hammond, has 14,327 students, up 19 over last year.

At Nicholls State University, enrollment totals 6,488 students, up 122 over last year.

The enrollment snapshot takes place as Louisiana colleges and universities are pulling out of recurring financial problems that plagued the schools for nearly a decade.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says higher education a priority but stops short of vowing more dollars Gov. John Bel Edwards told the state Board of Regents on Wednesday that Louisiana's financial outlook is much improved but stopped short of pr…

State aid for higher education during that period dropped from $1.5 billion to $832 million, and the backlog of capital needs continues to rise.

A funding system that used to rely on state aid first is now driven mostly by tuition dollars, a trend in other states too.

State aid for colleges has been static for the past two years, which was seen as something of a victory by higher education forces.

LSU showed a major increase in its freshmen ranks, to 5,812 this year compared to 4,917 in 2017.

LSU President F. King Alexander has repeatedly noted that 2018 marks the school's largest ever freshman class as well its most diverse.

'We are not lowering standards': LSU president makes spirited case for new admission rules LSU President F. King Alexander on Friday disputed charges that that the school's new admission policy is watering down standards.

Both the average ACT score -- which is supposed to measure college readiness -- and the high school grade point average tied for the highest ever.

Those scores are 25.5 of a possible 36 on the ACT and an average high school GPA of 3.53.

"We are pleased to see our overall enrollment increase as we have modernized our entire approach to recruiting students, using a data-driven model that is the envy of our peers," Alexander said in a statement Monday.

"This led to our record-breaking freshman class being the most academically successful and diverse group of students we've ever brought in," he added.

A total of 91,483 students are enrolled in the nine schools that comprise the UL System, down 18 from last year.

UL System President Jim Henderson said in a statement that intuition tells him questions earlier this year on whether the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students would be fully funded "could have impacted growth, but we have no data to support that assumption."

Students urge lawmakers to maintain aid for TOPS at rally outside State Capitol Students held a rally outside the State Capitol on Wednesday evening to demand that legislators provide adequate state aid for colleges and un…

The program, known as TOPS, pays for most tuition for students who quality.

State budget problems cast a cloud over funding for TOPS earlier this year before the Legislature agreed to fully fund it.

Henderson said changes in rules for dual enrollment -- classes high school students take for both high school and college credit -- likely had an impact on the number of students who entered his colleges.

"Going forward, our institutions will be focusing heavily on growth from non-traditional populations whose development will be essential for Louisiana to compete for the future of work," he said.

Enrollment for Baton Rouge Community College and other community and technical schools is reported at the end of the year, not at the 14-day mark.

That policy stems in part from the fact those schools include mini-semesters -- academic periods within but less than a traditional semester.