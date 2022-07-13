The superintendent who oversees Louisiana's schools for the deaf and visually impaired was placed on paid leave two months ago pending an investigation into his job performance, officials said.
Ernest Garrett III, superintendent of the Special School District, is paid $150,000 per year to run a system that includes the Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, which are in Baton Rouge.
The board of directors on May 16 voted without objection to place Garrett on paid leave for up to 90 days during "an investigation into the job performance of the superintendent."
Officials declined to spell out details behind the probe.
"I wasn't privy to that conversation," said Acting Superintendent Katherine Granier.
Ronnie Morris, who serves as the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's representative on the board, referred a reporter to the minutes of the May meeting when Garret was placed on leave.
Morris leads a three-member personnel committee that is overseeing the investigation.
Officials said the board's action followed an extended period -- several months -- when Garrett was away on medical leave.
Garrett could not be reached for immediate comment.
The issue is just the latest in a series of controversies that have plagued the Special School District for years.
Garrett began the job in September, 2019 on the heels of arguments that swirled around his two immediate predecessors.
In 2018 Superintendent Monte Burke left his post after a state report said the School for the Deaf suffered from low morale among students and other problems and that major changes were needed in the district.
Interim Superintendent Pat Cooper left the job in 2019 after the president of BESE accused him of running the schools through fear.
Garrett was named superintendent by then state Superintendent of Education John White after a Kansas official rejected White's offer to lead the Special School District.
Garrett is former CEO of the Deaf Empowerment Awareness Foundation Inc, which is in the St. Louis area.
Before that he was the first Black superintendent of the Missouri School for the Deaf.
Shortly after taking the job Garrett vowed to change the culture surrounding the district and said he did not take the job to be popular.
A total of 87 students from around the state attend the Louisiana School for the Deaf and 50 are enrolled in the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired.
The district has an annual budget of $36 million and also manages educational programs for about 300 children in the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Office of Developmental Disabilities and others state offices.
It has 276 employees.
The president of the 12-member board of directors that oversees the district died recently.
Kristy Flynn, who is vice-president of the board, did not respond to a request for comment.
Granier is both acting superintendent and is also holding her regular job as deputy superintendent of financial and administrative services.
"We are rocking and rolling," she said. "People are kind of tired of me because I am a taskmaster."
