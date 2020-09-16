Many LSU students who walked into The 5 Dining Hall within over the last few years were greeted by an enthusiastic “Hey baby!” from Joyce “Mimi” McKnight.
McKnight — known affectionately to thousands of students as "Ms. Joyce" — died Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 78 years old. She worked at LSU for 22 years, according to her online obituary.
News of her death stirred an outpouring of praise on social media from past and current students.
“This woman made sure plenty of broke college kids ate,” said Ashley Spinelli on Twitter. “When a parent sends their kid off to college....she was one of the angels that you hope they meet while away from home. I hope she ran into God’s arms at full speed.”
Several former LSU football players, like Super Bowl champion safety Tyrann Mathieu, national champion long snapper Blake Ferguson and former kicker Colby Delahoussaye, tweeted their condolences.
McKnight's granddaughter, Dominique McKnight Zenon, said the outpouring "made her day." The woman she called "Mimi" loved the students who came through her job, Zenon said.
"She loved working at LSU and you all made her so happy," she posted on Twitter. "She would always come home with cards and gifts, and stories from y'all. I’m so glad you all loved her!”
After McKnight had surgery, she told her nurses she had to recover quickly so she could get back to work at The Five, Zenon said. When asked what current and former students could do to honer her, Zenon suggested a plaque or tree outside the dining hall.
LSU interim president Tom Galligan acknowledged McKnight's dedication to the university.
“Joyce McKnight was a lovely woman who brightened the days of countless people on our campus over the past 22 years with her kindness and compassion,” Galligan said. “Our LSU family will greatly miss Miss Joyce. We are forever grateful for her service."
McKnight worked at the front desk of The 5, where students would swipe their Tiger Cards to eat their meals. Multiple former students recounted stories on Twitter of McKnight allowing them in the dining hall even when they were out of meal swipes.
"This lady was the nicest. There was a couple times where I left my Tiger Card at my apartment, and she would let me in anyway so I could eat. Like @MusiqJunkie223 said, she was one of those angels on campus that parents can only hope you meet when they send you off to college."
Last year, McKnight was profiled by "Humans of LSU," a photo project run by The Reveille student newspaper and The Gumbo Yearbook that imitates the famous "Humans of New York" series.
"Ms. Joyce was the sweetest person on campus and she knew everyone by name," said LSU junior communications disorders major Abby Kibler. "She was my absolute favorite person that I was able to interview and photograph for the Humans of LSU page."
"I try to make friends with all the kids and get to know all of them before they graduate. That's why I've been at this job so long."
- Ms. Joyce #HumansofLSU

"As Humans of LSU reporters, our job was to find people around campus that were interesting or impacted campus life some type of way," Kibler explained. "Since I was a freshman at the time, I saw Miss Joyce every single day going to eat at The 5. So I thought she was the perfect person to be on the page!"