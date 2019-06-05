Ninety-three graduating seniors in Louisiana, all but a few of them from the southern part of the state, are receiving scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000 a year, the third group of winners in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

They were announced Wednesday. They join 43 Louisiana scholarship winners announced in April and May. A final batch of winners is being announced July 15. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 students nationwide will have won National Merit scholarships worth more than $31 million.

The latest winners are having their scholarships sponsored by higher education institutions across the country, and the winners plan to attend those institutions.

The Baton Rouge area accounted for 26 of the latest scholarship winners. They join seven earlier scholarship recipients who hark from the Capitol region.

Catholic High in Baton Rouge had six scholarship recipients announced Wednesday and Baton Rouge Magnet High had six, placing them third and fourth in the state.

Ten of the Baton Rouge area recipients are receiving their scholarships through LSU. They are among 20 students statewide getting National Merit scholarships from the state’s flagship university. University of Alabama also gave out 20 National Merit scholarship this year to Louisiana high school graduates, five of them from the Baton Rouge area.

National Merit scholarship winners were drawn from a pool of 16,000 semifinalists and 15,000 finalists. They were among more than 1.6 million juniors who took the PSAT standardized test in October 2017.

Here are the latest Baton Rouge scholarship winners: Edward G. Alumbaugh, Catholic High; Eli P. Barbin, Catholic High; Abby F. Blaize, St. Joseph’s Academy; Anna G. Borne, St. Joseph’s Academy; Robert E. Chumbley IV, Baton Rouge Magnet High; Grant C. Curry, Episcopal High; Amelia A. Dittmar, St. Joseph’s Academy; Kayla Michelle Evans, Runnels School; Jack T. Fuselier, Catholic High; Priya E. Gilman, Baton Rouge Magnet High; Matthew G. Gravois, Baton Rouge Magnet High; William S. Heitman, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches; Dedunu N. Herath, Baton Rouge Magnet High; Patrick Herke, Baton Rouge Magnet High; Anna C. Kadi, Runnels School; Reece Jackson Lantz, Catholic High; Jacob Y. Limbocker, Catholic High; Alyssa M. Macaluso, Episcopal High; Carson M. Mack, Catholic High; Matthew J. McCoy, Dutchtown High School; Joseph Warren Mengis, Catholic High; Jane Shelby Porter, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches; Grace E. Richardson, St. Joseph’s Academy; Nicholas E. Robert, Catholic High; Luke A. Russell, The Dunham School; and Mason Tregre, Baton Rouge Magnet High.

All but Heitman, McCoy and Porter went to schools in Baton Rouge.