For the second time in five years the state Tuesday rolled out a plan to improve career and technical education for high school students.

The first effort, called Jump Start, led to a major hike in the number of students earning industry-based credentials, which can pave the way for a job or more training.

Career high school diplomas surging; more changes on the way By any measure the number of public high school students earning career diplomas is up dramatically – 23 percent last year versus just 2 perce…

But only 61 percent of the 2018 Jump Start graduates earned a statewide credential, with the rest earning regional credentials that limit employment chances.

"Jump Start has fundamentally changed the opportunities available to young people in Louisiana," state Superintendent of Education John White said in a statement.

"However, it remains the case that too often those credentials are not translating into full-time employment after high school, youth unemployment remains high and many high school graduates do not have concrete plans for their future following graduation," White said.

The latest blueprint, called Jump Start 2.0, is aimed at addressing those and other gaps, including the stigma that still surrounds career and technical education.

One of five high school counselors who responded to a survey said they hesitate to place students in Jump Start courses, according to a draft proposal released by the state Department of Education.

"Louisiana is not fully preparing all students for their next step, a stigma around CTE remains and the complexity of this work makes creating opportunities for children difficult," it says.

Jump Start began in 2014 as a way to resurrect career and technical education for high school students.

Since then graduates earning a career diploma has risen from 2 percent to 23 percent -- 8,736 in the first cohort last year.

The aim is to prepare students for jobs in construction, auto repair, health care and other areas.

Those earning advanced credentials -- akin to an associate degree and tied to a high-growth job -- has shot up from 95 in 2014 to over 600 last year, according to state officials.

But a snapshot on how students are faring, which was ordered by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, showed problems with the program.

The key failing identified in the review is ensuring Jump Start graduates can move into high-demand jobs.

Of the top 15 industry based-credentials students earned only three were fully aligned with lucrative employment, the state said.

One of the changes would increase the ability of students to leave the classroom regularly and have access to a quality workplace experience, in part through increased state funding.

In addition, the state will end the practice of students earning credentials that do not align with their career plans.

Also, the state plans to consolidate its list of 51 career pathways to better align with the 16 recognized by federal officials.

$2 million grant to help Louisiana offer special diplomas in construction, welding, auto repair Louisiana's bid to re-energize its career education program got a $2 million boost Wednesday to expand the effort.

'In sum, it is time to evolve the Jump Start career diploma to focus on true career preparation for students," according to the state's draft plan.

"Louisiana must ensure students graduate with real-world experience, rigorous and valued credentials and a plan for the future," it says.

Elsewhere, state officials want high school students to be as familiar with Jump Start 2.0 as they are with how to earn a Taylor Opportunity Program for Students scholarship -- TOPS.

Under the plan, the state will award an outstanding Jump Start student yearly and highlight those who have stood out for earning credentials.

The blueprint also calls for changes in how Jump Start is run regionally, including teams of school systems and a single local leader to oversee all career and technical education programs.

Department officials are seeking public comments on the proposed changes, and BESE is expected to consider a final draft in April.

The draft and how to make public comments is available at www.louisianabelieves.com

The feedback is due by March 15.