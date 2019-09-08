LSU is tied for No. 153rd among national universities, according to a 2020 survey by U.S. News & World Report released Sunday night.

The school was placed in a tie for 140th last year.

LSU is rated 79th among public universities among nearly 400 schools.

Almost 1,400 schools were ranked for the 35th edition of the survey.

Tulane University is the top-rated school in Louisiana at No. 40, up from No. 44 last year.

In a statement, LSU officials noted the school is 79th among public universities and they said it marks the 12th consecutive year LSU has been placed in the top tier.

"While we are pleased to be recognized as a top-tier university and the leading public university in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report, we maintain that this ranking is based on inputs and not the outcomes that truly matter for students and their families," LSU President F. King Alexander said in a statement.

"Among rankings that value graduate success, low debt loads and high rates of social mobility, LSU has performed increasingly well and we celebrate those rankings and their impact on student decision making," Alexander said.

The school said its undergraduate petroleum engineering programs rank third in the nation and the overall undergraduate petroleum engineering program rose 11 spots, to 93rd nationally and 56th among public universities.

"These latest rankings reflect the tradition of excellence our college and its departments have striven to exhibit for the last 100-plus years," said LSU College of Engineering Dean Judy Wornat, also in a statement.

The survey lists Loyola University in New Orleans No. 197 among national universities and Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La. at No. 272.

Princeton University is listed as the top school in the nation followed by Harvard University and a three-way tie for third — Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University.

The top three public national universities are UCLA, University of California and Berkeley and the University of Michigan.

LSU finished 9th among the 14 schools of the Southeastern Conference.

It trails Vanderbilt, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The first tier includes about 300 schools.

The next 100 or so are listed in alphabetical order, including the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the University of New Orleans.

U.S. News said academic quality is the focus of the rankings with an emphasis on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates and social mobility accounting for 35 percent of the score.

For more information go to to https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges?src=usn_pr.

Another recent survey — Payscale 2019-20 College Salary Report — said a student who earns a bachelor's degree from LSU has early career earnings of $54,800 and mid-career earnings of $102,900.

Those salaries are up from $51,800 and $98,800 last year, respectively.