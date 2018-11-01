East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Warren Drake said Thursday he is looking for ways to trim $30 million to $40 million next school year from the school system’s general operations — cuts one board member said could "really be painful."

Drake told School Board members he plans to come back to the board in January with a set of recommendations.

To start figuring out what those recommendations will be Drake held what he described as a productive all-day retreat with his senior leadership staff Tuesday at the Louisiana Technology Park.

“I was so energized,” he said. “We had so many innovative ideas by the time we left.”

Drake said he set up three internal working groups to research the cost-saving ideas floated at the retreat and those groups are going to report to him before Thanksgiving. He said he plans to hold another retreat with senior leadership before Christmas break to refine these ideas.

Why some are happy, some mad after East Baton Rouge School Board approves $473M budget As the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday unanimously approved a $473 million spending plan for next year, two sets of interest …

The general fund budget accounts for roughly three-quarters of all spending by the school system and for most day-to-day operating expenses.

The general fund budget for fiscal year 2018-19, which was approved in June, calls for spending $473.5 million. That’s $22.3 million more than the money the school system expects to collect in taxes and other revenue. To stay out of the red, the school system is dipping into its reserves and expects by June 30 to have about $28 million left in the bank. More deficits are expected in 2019-20 unless the school system manages to significantly cut its spending.

A lot of that current $22.3 million deficit, more than $10 million, is driven by new and growing charter schools, which capture per pupil state funding.

The budget discussion was prompted by a proposal to sell $25 million worth of revenue anticipation bonds if necessary to ensure enough cash flow to get through the current school year. The board gave the its preliminary approval to the idea Thursday and is expected to give final approval at its Nov. 15 meeting. That would allow the school system enough time to ask the State Bond Commission on Dec. 13 for permission to sell the bonds. Drake said he would only sell them only if needed.

Board member Jill Dyason asked the superintendent for evidence the school system is doing more earlier in current school year to figure out how it's going to balance its books. She said she’s expecting this next round of budget cuts to “really be painful.”

Drake said he prefers to call what he will be recommending as “efficiencies” as opposed to “cuts.”

“We’re going to try as much as possible to not disrupt the integrity of the classroom,” he said.

As budget cuts loom, East Baton Rouge school system turns to consulting firm for help The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is looking to hire a Huntsville, Ala.-based consulting firm to help it get ahead of a potentially ro…

The belt tightening began in May when the school system stopped filling many jobs as they came open. On Sept. 20, the School Board hired Huntsville, Alabama-based LEAN Frog to conduct a comprehensive review of the schools system’s organization and operations for ways to save money. Drake, however, said LEAN Frog's recommendations won't necessarily help the school system that much in the near term.

“LEAN Frog is going to help with us stuff over a period of time,” he said. “We need to do things quicker than that.”