Officials of two groups Monday praised the push to revamp Louisiana public schools by allowing students to leave classrooms and take the state portion of annual aid with them.

Lauren Gleason, director of education and workforce development for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, noted the state has long ranked near the bottom nationally in education achievement.

"We have nowhere to go but up," Gleason said. "Let's try something new."

Gleason made her comments during a day-long "solutions summit" on key issues sponsored by The Pelican Institute, which calls itself a free market think tank.

One of the topics was education savings accounts, which would give families access to their annual state education aid -- around $5,500 -- to help pay for private school, tutors, technology and other options.

Five bills to authorize the accounts have been filed for the 2022 legislative session, which begins March 14.

All five would limit eligibility to select students, including those attending troubled public schools, children with reading problems and those with special needs.

Another measure that would allow most of the state's nearly 700,000 public school students to qualify for the new rules is expected to be filed too.

Erin Bendily, vice -president for policy and strategy for The Pelican Institute, said even today's list of school options, including charter schools and vouchers, carry limitations.

"There is an unmet need," Bendily said. "There is still a lot of work to be done."

Traditional public school groups, including the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana Association of Educators and Louisiana School Boards Association, have not commented on the proposals.

Education savings accounts are legal in eight states, and West Virginia last year enacted the most accessible plan in the nation.

Patricia Rucker, a West Virginia state senator and chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee there, played a key role in getting the West Virginia law passed.

Rucker said that, since the move is going to spark criticism, policymakers may as well make the law as expansive as possible to help the most children rather than tailoring the measure to certain students.

She also said the push to authorize education savings accounts benefitted from the fact parents got heavily involved in their child's education during the pandemic because of distance learning.

Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, who is sponsoring an education savings account bill that would apply to students who have been the target of bullying, said she has heard concerns if the accounts are made available for all students.

The concern is that most parents of private school students are paying the full fare for their children while public school students who leave their classrooms for a private school could have about $5,500 financed by the state.

Gleason said work continues on legislation that would make most students eligible for the state aid.

"People have posed that question," she said of the topic raised by Freiberg.