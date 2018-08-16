A new Innovation Network that aims to turn around the lowest-performing public schools in Baton Rouge now has an executive director and it has a Boston-based consulting firm to help shape what the network is going to look like.

Cleo Perry is leading the new network, in the process giving up his longtime job as principal of Crestworth Elementary School.

Perry, the 2017 elementary school principal of the year, has presided over steady improvement at the north Baton Rouge elementary school, which has a B academic letter grade from the state. Perry will work initially with 13 schools with D and F letter grades.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with my colleagues to share strategies and help create successful schools,” Perry told the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, which gave him a warm reception Thursday.

The board, however, was less welcoming to Empower Schools. After much discussion, the board agreed to give the Boston consulting firm a one-year $160,000 contract.

The vote was 5-1-1, with board member Vereta Lee voting no and board member Kenyetta Nelson-Smith abstaining. Board member Connie Bernard and Dawn Collins were absent.

Nelson-Smith asked a lot of questions from Quentina Timoll, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, but did not come away satisfied with the answers.

“I don’t know what the goal is for this company,” said Nelson-Smith.

Timoll said the firm will work solely with leaders of district-run schools to help them improve their schools. She said they won’t work with the handful of charter schools in town with D and F letter grades.

“(Empower Schools) are facilitators of a process to develop the constructs of the Innovation Network,” Timoll said.

Hiring the consulting firm is a requirement for $2.2 million in federal funds the school system was awarded in June for improving the district’s lowest-performing schools. The state Department of Education provided districts a menu of consultants with track records of success for applicants to choose from.

Timoll said Empower Schools is one of three consultants that specialize in “transformation zones” in urban school districts. Timoll said the grant contemplated paying Empower more money, but the school district narrowed the scope of work and the price. She said they visited Thursday with school leaders and will come back once a month.

Nelson-Smith expressed concern about what she viewed as Empower’s limited experience. Timoll said the schools Empower worked with are similar to the schools it will work with in Baton Rouge. She promised to give Nelson-Smith more information on the company’s track record and what it plans to do in Baton Rouge.