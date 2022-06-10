College can be difficult enough without having to worry about where next meal is coming from.
Baton Rouge Community College on Friday opened The Store, an on-campus food pantry, to help students who struggle with food insecurity. Donovan Johnson, the college's dean of students, said that he hopes the pantry will let students focus more attention on their studies.
“What we're trying to do is to alleviate the stress of what students go through outside of the classroom,” Johnson said. “If you're wondering how to get an education, work a part time job and put food on the table, it can add up.”
BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith said that, but his estimates, hundreds of students are "food insecure." He thinks the after-effects of the pandemic, inflation and rising gasoline prices each take a toll on students.
“Imagine if you’re in class and you didn’t have breakfast, but you don’t have any money because you’ve got to put money into your car,” Smith said. “It’s hard to be receptive to what you’re trying to learn when your stomach is growling.”
Before the food pantry opened, BRCC gave bank cards to students who struggled with food insecurity. The college also supplies free test-taking supplies and CATS bus passes for students.
“We want to make sure that when students come here, not only are you getting education and training, we’re also supporting you,” Smith said.
The college converted a meeting room at the Bienvenue Student Center into the food pantry, and its shelves are stocked with coffee, peanut butter, and canned soup and produce. Commercial refrigerators and freezers house dairy products and whole chickens.
Even its name is intended to benefit its patrons, keeping secret the notion that someone needs help with food.
“We hope that over the course of our operations, that a stigma is removed,” Johnson said. “In conversations, students can simply say, ‘I'm headed to The Store.’”
BRCC partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and HealthyBlue Louisiana to establish The Store. HealthyBlue provided the refrigerator.
Christy Valentine Theard, CEO of HealthyBlue Louisiana, said she was impressed to see the food bank in person.
“Not only is the space lovely, but it’s fully stocked.” Valentine Theard said. “It’s here to serve students.”
Valentine Theard said the insurance company has been funding commercial refrigerators for food pantries at colleges across the state since 2018. She said it's important for the company to address food insecurity because it contributes to overall health.
“If you have to prioritize between making sure your family can eat or having a wellness visit, that’s an easy choice,” Valentine Theard said. “That’s where our sweet spot is. We want to be there to keep your health at the top of our mind.”
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank previously established food pantries at LSU and Southern University. The Store will operate as one of the food bank’s member locations.
Mike Manning, CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, said that college students are often overlooked for services like this.
“A lot of students are coming from a food insecure situation already,” Smith said. “Trying to get themselves out of that situation and finishing their degree is something we want to support.”
The food bank and HealthyBlue worked with BRCC’s Student Government Association to ensure the pantry would be operational. SGA and other organizations on campus will host canned food drives throughout the school year.
“When it’s up and running, I think the food pantry will be a blessing to the community,” said Randy Thames, an SGA senator. “It is one of the three things that we need the most: food, clothing and shelter.”
Students who use the pantry regularly will have to prove financial need, just as they would with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Students who don’t qualify will be able to use the food pantry once. If they go to the Store subsequently, BRCC can only offer them food supplies they’ve received independently, through food drives.
Ten students have applied for assistance so far.
The Store will be manned by both student workers and volunteers. Johnson said the school wants to offer a service learning experience to its students.
“You come to a college campus to learn the critical thinking skills and decision making skills you need to impact the world to make the world a better place,” Johnson said. “You stay attentive and vigilant for ways in which you can make a greater impact. So I hope that's what our students will learn from this experience.”