The new president-chancellor of the Southern University System charted a course for its Baton Rouge campus' summer graduates Friday by describing how he went from predominantly White rural Iowa to running one of the nation's key historically Black universities.
Growing up as an orphan in Iowa, Dennis Shields told the crowd that the first examples of his own Black history and heritage came from his second foster family.
Dr. Robert Carney and his wife Patricia, Shields said, were foundational to embracing his identity as a Black child.
"They introduced me to Black culture and part of my identity that I had previously not known existed," he said. "Things like EBONY magazine and Jet Magazine, but also the poetry of Langston Hughes."
Shields was hired this past spring and took over as Southern's president and chancellor July 1. He has kept a low profile since arriving from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he served as chancellor.
“I’ve spent the first few weeks in my role at Southern listening and learning," he said. "While that learning will continue, it is also important for me to become known within the Jaguar Nation.”
In one of his first public appearances since stepping into the role, Shields formally addressed the university by sharing more about himself as he sent the graduates on their way into the workforce.
Shields said he lived with the Carneys from age seven to age 11 in a household that allowed him to transcend his circumstances and seek advice of the people who saw his potential.
"For the first time in my young life, I saw examples of myself beyond the limits of my previous imagination," Shields said. "Opening my vision to achieve impossibilities, not limited by how my peers and others perceived me."
After putting himself through college and later attending law school, Shields said he used the experience that Robert Carney instilled in him to excel academically and intellectually.
"This enabled me to flourish in an environment where I was often the only, or one of very few, people of color," he said. "When I started my career in higher education and administration some 40 years ago, I intuited that the work would enable me to be a force for good by helping others like me succeed.”
Much like how the Carneys shaped and formed their experiences at an HBCU in Fisk University, Shields said he hopes to pass the torch in helping Southern University cultivate a strong academic environment for its students.
"I stand here today committed to this institution and its member campuses, the Southern University System, the only HBCU system in the nation," he said. "I’m sure the Carneys had their respective villages and they paid it forward through me. We can say the same for this village, represented through each of you graduates today."
Shields applauded the "village" of support for each of the graduates that helped them achieve their academic goals through graduation.
"I say thank you to this wonderful village of family members, friends, faculty, staff, mentors and other supporters who have contributed so much to the success of today’s graduates," he said. "The graduates are the evidence of your contributions and prayers.”
Shields encouraged the graduates to do their part in making sure that outside of making an influence in their respective fields, they should do their best to create opportunities for others.
"Know that if you impact even one person like a foster child without their own sense of identity, you provide them the opportunity to take part in changing this world for the better," Shields said. "What better way to ensure a formidable legacy for yourself. Thank you all for being here and doing the work to have earned your place in this rich legacy of Southern University graduates."