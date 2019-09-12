LSU is taking “very seriously” an accusation that a student insulted other students of Asian heritage with a racial slur at an Aug. 31 football game against Georgia Southern, but student privacy laws prevent him from saying more publicly, said President F. King Alexander in his first public statement about the controversy.

“I understand that many have been frustrated by the lack of information about actions undertaken to address the individual(s) behavior,” Alexander wrote in a piece published by The Reveille, LSU’s student newspaper.

Despite the official silence, Alexander insisted that, if true, the alleged behavior is “unacceptable” and no student “should ever be made to feel unwelcome and targeted.”

“Racial slurs and the mindset that drives this type of conduct are outrageous, unacceptable, and have no place at LSU,” he said.

While he supports the “passionate response” to the allegation from students, faculty, staff and alumni, Alexander noted that “remarks attributed to one individual do not speak for the collective feelings of our campus.”

“Our similarities are far stronger than our differences, and we are all charged with doing our part to contribute to a community that embraces those differences and continues to strengthen our university,” Alexander wrote.

