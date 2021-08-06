LSU President William Tate IV told the university’s board that the school “will not hesitate” to impose a COVID-19 inoculation mandate once the FDA approves a vaccine.

The school will also let professors and instructors with more than 100 students per class split instruction up in an in-person-online mix, he told the Board of Supervisors Friday. However, they can only opt for hybrid classes during “peak infection periods,” according to an email sent to faculty before the meeting.

Less than 5% of LSU’s class sections enroll more than 100 students, according to school data.

Faculty have been asking Tate to require immunization for students, fearing that the delta variant of the coronavirus puts them at risk.

While more than 600 colleges nationwide have mandated vaccines, only seven in Louisiana have done so. All seven are private.

Tate said he expects the state health department to add a coronavirus vaccine mandate soon, after federal regulators give one final approval.

“We know emergency status for the vaccine is going to be lifted very soon,” Tate said.

The Louisiana Department of Health, he continued, “would put it on the approval list, which would then ultimately end up with a mandate for vaccination at LSU.”

Tate’s comment came after desperate faculty members begged officials to allow 50% class capacity, hybrid and remote options for the fall semester. While Friday’s meeting was held at 50% capacity, the university is set to return to campus at 100% class capacity in less than three weeks — against CDC guidelines that call for 6 feet of separation between people from different households.

Jeanne Donaldson, psychology professor, showed attendees at the board meeting a picture of her classroom in 2019. In the image, dozens of smiling students sit in desks less than two feet apart in the cramped basement classroom in Allen Hall.

Because she has between 50 and 99 students per class and LSU will only allow hybrid learning for classes with more than 100, Donaldson said she’s anxious about being scheduled to teach in the same room this fall.

“As you can see,” she said, “there’s no room for social distancing in this classroom.”

Donaldson said that, like most of her colleagues, she would prefer to teach in person. But she said she feels a responsibility to keep her 6-year-old and 3-year-old daughters safe from infection.

She isn’t alone.

Rosemary Peters-Hill, a French professor who also spoke at the meeting, has no more than 20 students in each of her classes. But she said her immune disorder and her 3-year-old son’s heart defect put her household at high risk for infection.

Peters-Hill, along with other professors, requested accommodations through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to teach remotely.

“Let’s say my request is not approved,” she said to the board. “What should I do then?”