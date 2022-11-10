The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program.
Supt. Sito Narcisse announced the change Thursday. Barbara Lashley, the outgoing chief of literacy, was one of Narcisse’s first hires after Narcisse became superintendent in January 2021. She has led one of Narcisse’s signature initiatives, a districtwide literacy program centered around placing literacy coaches in as many as schools as possible. Her last day is Nov. 28.
Lashley is leaving to take over as assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and leadership in the Rome City School District in Rome, Ga., northwest of Atlanta. Narcisse and Lashley previously worked together in Metro Nashville public schools; Lashley was Nashville’s director of elementary literacy.
Replacing Lashley is Shenoa Webb, executive director of early childhood. Webb joined the school system in 2014 and spent most of that time leading the district’s early childhood office. One of her duties has been overseeing a public-private network of early childhood centers in the parish. In a previous job with the Louisiana Department of Education she supervised the facilitation of a statewide literacy plan.
School officials did not say Thursday what will happen with Webb’s old job. The school system did not have an advertisement posted Thursday seeking a replacement.