LSU President F. King Alexander will be running the state's flagship university until 2023 after system’s governing body extended the leader’s contract Thursday.

The LSU Board of Supervisors reviewed Alexander’s work performance behind closed doors, then approved renewing his contract.

"He has led us through another fantastic record-setting year in the face of tremendous adversity," said LSU Board of Supervisors Chairman James Williams said. “Overall, the evaluation was positive to say the least.”

The Board bumped Alexander’s $610,666 salary by 3 percent, which was the same increase LSU faculty received this year. He is one of the highest paid university leaders in the country.

Alexander's contract now runs to July 1, 2023.

Williams praised Alexander to helping to stabilize the budget, growing the student body and building new projects like Nicholson Gateway.

The move largely serves as a signal that the board is happy with Alexander’s tenure on campus. He first came to LSU in 2013 from California State University, Long Beach.