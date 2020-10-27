As Hurricane Zeta continues on its path towards the Gulf coast, Baton Rouge area schools and agencies are weighing what to do.
Click here for the latest storm forecasts and information.
Zeta lost some steam as it crossed over the Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday, but is expected to return to hurricane strength as it zips north towards the Gulf coast.
As with previous storms this year, K-12 schools in the metro Baton Rouge area are deciding whether to stay open, close their doors, close partially or shift to offering education remotely. St. James Parish public schools were the first to announce plans to shift from in-person to virtual instruction on Wednesday.
Here's a running list of schools and school districts and their plans:
Livingston Parish
- Public schools dismissing classes early on Wednesday.
St. James Parish
- Public schools will close Wednesday for in-person instruction, shift to remote learning.
Tangipahoa Parish
- Public schools announcing decision later Tuesday