As Hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf Coast, Baton Rouge colleges and universities have altered their class schedules for the following days.
LSU announced Tuesday afternoon that classes would go on as scheduled on Wednesday, but would continue to monitor the possible severe weather before making decisions on Thursday.
LSU was closed on Monday due to Tropical Storm Marco, but reopened Tuesday for the first day of classes.
Baton Rouge Community College announced closures of all educational sites on both Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27 due to the threat of severe weather. Those sites include: Mid City Campus, Acadian Site, Ardendale Site, Central Site, Frazier Site, Jackson Site, New Roads Site and Port Allen Site.
BRCC's cancellation includes both in-person and online instruction.