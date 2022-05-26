Amid heightened fears of school violence in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly attack at a Texas elementary school, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is looking to hire new, unarmed security officers who will join forces with the sheriff’s deputies who already patrol its 80-plus school campuses.
Robert McGarner, who took over in March as the district’s new director of school security, is proposing to hire a total of 26 new people — one for every middle and high school in the school district — and place them in a new position he’s calling “school safety officers.”
These new security personnel would work in tandem with the deputies already assigned to serve as school resource officers, freeing them up to keep a closer eye on what’s happening on the perimeter of the school and in adjacent neighborhoods.
“His job is going to be patrolling that campus, one block radius, two block radius, outside of that campus,” explained McGarner, a former deputy police chief who spent 32 years with Baton Rouge Police Department.
The school safety officers, McGarner said, would in turn be the people that students and staff see day-to-day and join the school family.
“You’re looked as a mentor for the kids that are in there,” said McGarner. “You are looked at as being the eyes and ears of the faculty. You have to develop relationships with the faculty, with the principal.”
It’s an approach, he admits, is not being employed in Louisiana currently. But he said he’s found other school districts in the country that use this approach.
While he said he’s been talking to some former police officers like himself for the new school safety officer job, McGarner said it would not be restricted to people who are peace officers. He also said that, in addition to being unarmed, the new school safety officers would not make arrests.
New hires would undergo at least 40 hours of external training, he said, training that he said he would go through as well.
The combination of traditional school resource officers and new school safety officers would form “two layers” of protection for middle and high schools — protection McGarner hopes over time to expand to elementary schools.
In addition, McGarner said he is adding security cameras to many schools, as well as installing buzz-in doors to middle and high schools that don’t already have them.
Adding cameras grew out of risk assessments that McGarner and his staff conducted recently of every school in the district.
“You’ve got a lot of blind spots on the interior of the school and the exterior,” he said. “We need to have some cameras in some strategic spots.”
The new cameras he’s looking to purchase will tie in better to the real-time crime camera system that local law enforcement uses. He said the cameras proved helpful in April, when he was alerted immediately and was able to watch an after-school brawl that broke out at McKinley High School.
Buzz-in doors are standard with newly constructed schools, but older Baton Rouge schools often lack them. McGarner said he is looking to change that this summer at least for secondary schools; he hopes to add them later to elementary schools.
“You won’t be able to gain access to the interior of the school unless you buzz in,” McGarner said.
It’s not clear yet how much all these upgrades will cost.
The school system’s proposed general operating budget for the 2022-23 school year, made public last week, suggests that the 26 new school safety officers would be paid by ending the school system’s longtime security contract with the Sheriff’s Office, creating a net savings of $171,000 a year. The School Board is set to have its first budget hearing on June 2 with final approval scheduled for June 16.
But when shown the proposed budget Wednesday McGarner said that document does not reflect what he wants — that the 26 new positions are supposed to be in addition to the sheriff’s deputies work, not in place of it. He said he plans to work internally to get the budget reworked.
Retaining the contract with the Sheriff’s Office and hiring new 26 school safety officers would increase the budget for McGarner’s office from $2.9 million to $4.8 million a year.
The current proposed budget sets aside $1.4 million for the 26 new positions. That works out to $55,000 per new employee. The current starting teacher salary in East Baton Rouge is $46,300 a year, though it’s expected to increase thanks to a proposed $1,500 statewide pay raise making its way through the Legislature.
In addition to the new personnel, McGarner said he plans to continue a variety of safety measures adopted in the wake of previous school shootings. That includes use of Navigate360 — formerly ERIC — an online platform that allows first responders, among other things, to see complete floor plans as well as known vulnerabilities of school campuses.
Also continuing are regular active shooter drills, which all public schools in Baton Rouge conduct at least once every semester.
“You have to instill it in them: ‘Run, Hide, Fight,'” McGarner said. “You have to get them in the mindset that if a situation does happen like this, it’s going to be chaotic but at least they have some idea of what they need to do and how they need to go about it.”
He said twice-a-year drills is the minimum to build muscle memory in the children.
“If you do it just once a year or not at all, then that’s a problem,” he said.