Saturday's football matchup between LSU and Southern University marks the first time the two Baton Rouge universities meet on the field in their storied histories.
They both are nationally known. They both had their starts in other cities. They both have Black men as president/chancellors.
And they're often just as dissimilar.
"It comes down to money with these things. LSU is a [predominantly White institution] and has a lot of more money than Southern, which gives them an upper hand by providing better resources," Southern student Christian Humphrey-Nash said this week. "However, I can’t put my HBCU in the dark, when the students voice their opinions at Southern we are heard. Southern has been improving each semester with new resources on campus thanks to our Student Government Association."
LSU is Louisiana's flagship university, and the financial support it receives above other institutions in the state is by design.
In the 2020 fiscal year, the Louisiana Division of Administration's Office of Planning and Budget listed LSU as receiving $361,575,925 in state general funds, compared to $223,947,532 for the University of Louisiana system and $45,838,434 to the Southern University System.
But the state's universities do share in some initiatives, with more in the works.
Just this week, as they pledged to work together on agriculture, chemistry, cybersecurity and defense, performing arts and other fields, both LSU President and Chancellor William F. Tate IV and Southern President and Chancellor Dennis Shields noted Baton Rouge's increasing role in producing Black college graduates.
"Today, outside of the state of Georgia and the city of Atlanta, there is no city with more African American students matriculating in undergraduate school in this country," Tate said. "If you look at southern Louisiana and you add our colleagues in New Orleans at Xavier and Dillard and other places, this is the mecca of being educated if you are African American.”
The relationship between the schools that led to Tate and Shields' foremost positions and the signing of collaborative measures took more than a century to form.
As a small, all-male school near Pineville, LSU opened in 1860 as the Louisiana State Seminary of Learning and Military Academy and moved to Baton Rouge after the Civil War. Southern began in New Orleans in 1880 after the Louisiana Constitution of 1879 ended integration in schools and the state capital moved from New Orleans to Baton Rouge. Southern, benefiting from $50,000 national land-grant appropriation funds in 1914, moved to a then-rural area in Scotlandville.
With both universities now in Baton Rouge and in the middle of the imposed Jim Crow laws of the early 20th century, Southern played second fiddle to LSU in terms of educational aspirations and resources, both within parish limits and nationally.
Albert Samuels, professor of political science and chair of the Department of Political Science and History at Southern, said Southern still has not seen support to the standard of that which LSU has historically received.
"Because of segregation, Black schools did not get the financial support from the federal or state government, as land-grant institutions, that white students got," Samuels said. "Some of the first graduate programs at many higher education institutions came out of the land-grant idea of the scientific study of agriculture."
As years passed and Black students were afforded more opportunity at universities across the U.S., LSU began to admit Black students, but not without controversy.
Under court orders, LSU admitted its first Black law student (Roy S. Wilson) in 1950, its first Black graduate student (Lutrill A. Payne) a year later, and its first Black student at the LSU School of Medicine (Daryle E. Foister) in 1952.
Over the course of the next few decades, LSU began admitting increasing numbers of Black students while Southern, as an HBCU, built an academic footing slowly.
"Southern University was called a university, but in many cases, a large number of students were not taking what we would call college courses because we had such a massive problem of illiteracy as a holdover from slavery," Samuels said. "It wasn't until the 1920s that we actually saw the first bachelor's degree programs at Southern."
As Southern advanced through the middle of the 20th century, inequality could be seen through resource deficiency in the daily life of a Southern student, compared to that of an LSU student.
Roy Toaston, a 76-year-old Baton Rouge resident who attended Southern in the 1960s, said that the student populations of both schools have changed over time as the geography of the city has shifted. There were few routes into north Baton Rouge decades ago.
"You could go by boat (to campus), but when I was growing up, certain areas weren’t your area and so you stayed in your place," he said. "You learned what was right, what was wrong and what you could and couldn’t do. It put limitations on you, like I had to be bused to Southern whereas, at LSU, most of the kids had cars."
Even now, decades later, students of both schools sense a disparity.
"You can definitely tell the difference because when you get to the LSU part of town there are food places everywhere and everything is nicer and more modern," Southern student Sidney Harris said.
At LSU, some Black students said Southern doesn't come across their mind often, but that they do notice the financial gap between campus amenities.
"I really don't think about Southern a lot just because we're the top school," LSU student Aijah Ferguson said. "But you can tell it's different by the way that those schools are funded. Look at Southern and Grambling compared to LSU. Our recreation center is nicer than theirs, you can tell more money is put into our diners than theirs."
Samuels said events like Saturday's football game and acts like the signing of the academic agenda this week are what provide hope that the two universities can build strong rapport. The new partnership should help mend fractured relationships of the past, he said.
"LSU now sees Southern University as a strategic partner and not as a competitor or as a drain on their resources," he said. "Southern University now sees LSU not as an existential threat to its existence, but as an important ally for which we can share resources and partner with to do some of the things that we want to do."
With a new agenda dedicated toward working together and with Black men at the helm of each university, Toaston said he's seen immense progress from the days of long bus commutes to now.
“The city has progressed tremendously," he said. "If I would’ve been told 50 years ago that we would have had two Black male presidents at LSU and Southern, I would’ve told that person that they were probably dreaming. All the decks were stacked against us in the ’50s and ’60s and while the decks are not even, they’re getting close.”
The 48-year Southern season ticket holder and lifelong fan of both the LSU and Southern football teams said that, much like the relationship between the two schools, he hopes that the game is close.
"LSU is purple and gold and Southern's colors are blue and gold," Toaston said. "So no matter who wins, it'll set a gold standard."