How public schools handle the latest wave of coronavirus cases will be up to local school officials in 69 districts rather than any dictates from the Department of Education.

"I think local decision making here really matters," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said.

"And I think you will see nuanced approaches based on the demands of local communities," he added.

Students are trickling back to classes all week after the Christmas and New Year's break.

But that mini-vacation, and all the gatherings in close quarters amid rising cases of the omicron variant in Louisiana, are raising questions on whether educators should shift gears on how to grapple with the latest challenge.

Some states are opting for "test to stay," -- testing students exposed to the virus for consecutive days so they can stay in class rather than being forced to quarantine at home.

Districts and the state's roughly 120 public charter schools are free to do so using some of the $4 billion in federal aid aimed at combating the virus.

However, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Health said that option was largely shelved a few weeks ago since new CDC guidelines for schools are expected any day.

The state Department of Education's website includes 13 pages of "potential practices" for local school systems on monitoring symptoms, extracurricular activities and vaccines.

The 2022 omicron update, which reflects changes recommended late last year by the CDC, says students who test positive for the virus are to stay home for five days and, if they have no symptoms, they can return to classes and wear a face mask for another five days.

The earlier quarantine period was 10 days.

"We have available a listing of potential practices that have been recommended by LDH," Brumley said, a reference to the Louisiana Department of Health.

"But our position has been local educators and teachers in their communities need to make decisions based on the best interests of their students and employees," he said.

"I think that systems have enough expertise, unfortunately, in COVID mitigation at this point to be fluid and address situations with common sense as they move forward."

Last year Brumley ignited controversy when he said local districts should be allowed to keep students in the classroom if they have close contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus as long as their parents or guardian back the move.

Edwards and state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter denounced the move.

Doris Voitier, superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District, said she has seen an uptick in positive cases since classes resumed Monday.

"They don't seem to be as severe but we are having a greater number," Voitier said, a reference to how omicron compares to what experts say is the more deadly Delta variant.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said many local superintendents are in a wait-and-see mode on how to respond to omicron.

Sito Narcisse, superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said earlier face masks will remain mandatory for students at least through January.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Ascension Parish schools superintendent David Alexander said face coverings will remain optional in school buildings and offices.

Students from pre-K through eighth-grade return to school Wednesday and high school students on Thursday.

"We have experienced elevated cases before in our community and as such we expect that cases are likely to show up in our schools at a higher level than we experienced in November and December," Alexander wrote.

Wes Watts, superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish school system, said the only change in policy for his district is to trim the quarantine time for students who test positive to five days, in line with new CDE guidelines.

