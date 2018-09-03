As Tropical Storm Gordon churns in the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward the northern Gulf Coast, several Baton Rouge-area schools have announced that they will close Tuesday.

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, SEPT. 4

-- St John the Baptist Parish public schools

-- St. James Parish schools

This story will be updated as more schools announce their plans.

