After banning fraternities and other student organizations from tailgating in houses and on the Parade Grounds, LSU administrators announced late Friday that the pre-game partying would be allowed elsewhere on campus.

Frat houses and the Parade Grounds are still off limits, but the Greek organizations can set up tailgates elsewhere on the campus – provided they register the locations with the university and those party spots are approved by the Student Affairs and Accountability office, according to correspondence the LSU administration sent to the student groups.

The organizations will still have to abide by the rules, such as no beer kegs or bowls of jungle juice or hard liquor and alcoholic beverages can only be consumed by people over the age of 21. LSU police and university officials will patrol the tailgate areas to ensure the rules are being followed.

The football team is in Florida this weekend, but will return to campus next weekend to play the University of Georgia on Oct. 13. About two-thirds of the football fans cook, eat and drink for five hours or more prior to every football game.

On Tuesday, university officials banned fraternities, sororities and other student groups from holding tailgate parties in their on-campus houses and on the LSU Parade Grounds for the rest of the football season.

Rule PS-78, which governs how tailgating parties will operate, was revamped after a 18-year-old LSU freshman died last year from overdrinking at a fraternity gathering. Security is required. But Lofton Security, which had contracted to watch the tailgating, abruptly quit Monday and returned security deposits. The company didn’t say why and didn’t respond to multiple calls, leaving university officials scratching their heads and students unable to party on game days under the new rules.

“While we actively are seeking a replacement for Lofton, President (F. King) Alexander has issued a supplement to PS-78, attached hereto and effective immediately, that changes LSU’s student organization tailgate procedures to allow tailgating to continue while maintaining a safe environment,” Thomas V. Skinner, LSU’s general counsel, wrote in Friday's email informing the Greek organizations of the change.

The university is working with the social organizations over how to handle Homecoming against Mississippi State University on Oct. 20. Because the event attracts a lot of alumni and donors, LSU officials are working out how the tailgating parties can be held in fraternity and sorority houses.

“Any pre-planned Homecoming events at Greek houses involving parents and alumni, such as lunches and banquets, will be allowed to proceed,” Skinner wrote, “in recognition of the scheduling and planning that already is in place for these annual events.”

Fraternities have faced enhanced scrutiny since LSU freshman Max Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died from alcohol poisoning and aspiration in September 2017. As part of a Phi Delta Theta fraternity initiation game, Gruver was forced to chug 190 proof liquor for every incorrect answer.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU’s campus until at least 2033 and several members face criminal prosecutions.

His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which seeks $25 million in damages, against LSU, a housing corporation, the fraternity and more than a dozen of its members. The lawsuit argues that LSU, in printed material and television advertising, misleads students about the value of Greek Life by promoting it as a "valuable educational opportunity" while simultaneously not publicizing or reporting on incidents of hazing and misconduct.

Following Gruver's death, the Greek Life Task Force and Implementation Committee adopted 28 rules, including strict limits on how and where fraternities and sororities could hold their tailgating. Parties were limited to social organizations' on-campus houses, where security was required. Student groups and Greek organizations without a house could register for a spot on the Parade Ground, a prime location on game day. More than 10 years ago, Greek tailgating was moved out of the houses to the Parade Ground, which members preferred at the time.

The ban announced Tuesday and the changes announced Friday do not apply to rank-and-file football fans who gather on the Parade Ground before and after games.

The panel was just one part of the response after Gruver's death, including three new state laws aimed at better regulating Greek organizations and preventing hazing.