A committee of Louisiana's top school board Tuesday approved a rules change that would allow East Baton Rouge Parish schools superintendent Sito Narcisse to meet state certification requirements.

Under current rules, superintendents have to have five years of teaching experience.

Narcisse spent three years in the classroom at the start of his career.

+4 Meet Baton Rouge's new school leader: Sito Narcisse makes first visit day after school board vote Just hours after winning the job, newly appointed East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse flew in from Washington D.C. and went o…

As a result, when he became superintendent he was required to hire a chief academic officer who already had a credential to be a superintendent. That is a loophole available to leaders of larger school districts in Louisiana.

However, the new policy, approved by a committee of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, would trim the classroom mandate from five years to three years.

BESE is expected to give the changes final approval on Wednesday.

Baton Rouge school leadership shake-up: These 5 schools have new principals With the new school year just two weeks away, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system has filled most of its vacant administrative positions…

Officials of the state Department of Education said the new policy is aimed in part at preventing educators from being penalized because they spent three years in the classroom before moving into leadership posts, such as vice-principal and principal.

Christy Bellue, director of teacher certification, told BESE members state officials received feedback from school districts and others.

One concern, Bellue said, was what happens when a top-flight educator spends three years in the classroom before moving into school leadership roles.

BESE President Sandy Holloway said she backed the push for new rules.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"There are outstanding, effective people with three years of teaching," Holloway said. "Some of them can step up into the superintendency."

Belinda Davis, a BESE member who lives in Baton Rouge, sparked the discussion when she said she recently read that 85% of superintendents have at least five years experience teaching.

Davis asked whether school leaders had concerns with the change.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Superintendents, said there have been about 30 vacancies in the ranks of superintendents in recent years, nearly half the school districts in the state.

Faulk said those vacancies are sparking fewer candidacies from district officials, forcing search committees to seek out-of-state candidates.

BESE member Jim Garvey, a Metairie attorney, said he has concerns about trimming the teaching requirement from five to three years.

Doris Voitier, a BESE member and veteran superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District, said she did not.

Voitier said lots of young, talented educators are moving into administrative roles, which lessens their time in the classroom.

No mention was made of Narcisse's status.

The issue has surfaced before, and sometimes BESE grants waivers that allow superintendents to assume their posts. Narcisse, who took over the East Baton Rouge Parish school system in January, has opted not to seek such a waiver.

The change was part of an overhaul of certification and teaching changes that covered 94 pages.