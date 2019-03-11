After a career of preparing seafood for adults at Baton Rouge restaurants, Lester Jones is testing his decades of kitchen know-how against arguably his toughest customers yet: schoolchildren.

Fast food and Mom are proving to be his main competitors, and they have a big head start.

And to add to his challenge, Jones’ new employer, IDEA Public Schools, has set of a goal of operating the healthiest schools in the nation. A few IDEA schools have earned gold awards of distinction via the Healthier US School Challenge, a voluntary government program that recognizes schools with high nutrition and exercise standards.

The Rio Grande Valley, Texas-based charter school network, which operates 79 schools, carefully manages the menus for all its schools from its offices in Texas. Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.

Jones, 52, is the child nutrition manager at the organization’s two new Baton Rouge charter schools, which serve more than 800 children in grades kindergarten, one, two, three and six. For Jones, his employer’s challenge means fresh ingredients, whole grains, lean meats, local sourcing, lots of fruits and vegetables, and, toughest of all, very little salt.

At IDEA Bridge, the charter school group’s newly constructed north Baton Rouge campus, lunch Thursday was chicken burgers or “Clux Deluxe,” accompanied by steamed zucchini, roasted carrots and a big bowl of fruit. As the last lunch period of the day began, two lines of sixth-graders slid their lunch trays down the line, picking away at the selections.

The chicken burgers are popular, no surprise. The zucchini and carrots are clearly the tougher sells, yet they had many takers Thursday, with the zucchini edging out the carrots. Jones remembers when the school opened n August, demand was far less.

“When we first started, we served those roasted carrots, and kids were staying away from them,” Jones recalled.

Besides suggestive selling his healthier fare to the children throughout the year, Jones is keen on making all food look as appetizing as possible: “A good meal, if it is pleasing to the eye, it’s going to be pleasing to the palate.” And if he sees food that doesn’t meet his visual standards, it’s either recooked or thrown out, he said.

Indeed, the lunch line pops with color. The zucchini is light green, the carrots soft orange, and the fruit is green, orange and yellow.

The hardest sells, though, have been the schools’ healthier versions of Louisiana favorites such as red beans and rice, and grits. With the red beans, they miss the salt and fat and not keen on the addition of diced tomatoes: “They want it just like Popeyes.” And with the grits, the children long for the buttery version they’re served at home, he said.

Jones said he’s submitted to IDEA management possible substitutes. One is a special recipe for grit cakes, something people often do with their leftover grits.

Jones is considering trying other Louisiana items. He was buoyed recently by the positive reception to a batch of jambalaya he prepared for a recruitment event at the school that attracted 200 people. For his jambalaya, he stirs in a special ingredient, a bit of Louisiana Hot Sauce, while he’s cooking.

“It changes the whole flavor,” he said.

Jones started in the food business at Mike Anderson’s Seafood Restaurant, as a fry cook. He soon moved up to assistant kitchen manager and then kitchen manager, a job he held 28 years. Next he spent six years managing the kitchen at Parrain’s Seafood restaurant.

But those jobs, where he routinely worked nights and weekends, were taking a toll.

“I missed a lot of family time, a lot of anniversaries,” he said. “I’m still trying to make it up to my wife and kids.

And as he aged, he found he couldn’t stand for hours on end, as those jobs demanded. So when his wife, who works in the cafeteria at St. Thomas More Catholic School in Baton Rouge, saw an ad for the job at IDEA, he decided to go for it.

These days, Jones works mostly weekdays, starting at 5 a.m. and finishing by mid-afternoon. That leaves time for other pursuits, including preaching as assistant pastor at New Galilee Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. In years past, he would often have to leave right after the church to work the evening shift at the restaurant. Now, he can stay and cook smothered ribs for Sunday dinner with his family.

The attractions of a normal worklife is also something he’s used to hire staff: “At 3 p.m., you go home. You can enjoy life.”

Even so, Jones and company still have a busy workday. Almost all the children who frequent his two school cafeterias qualify for public assistance. To help the children keep their mind on school, the cafeteria cook up three meals a day: breakfast, lunch and a small brown-bag supper that the children eat most of before they go home. And on top of that, IDEA makes healthy snacks such as white cheddar popcorn and sunflower seed kernels; IDEA has no vending machines on its campuses.

IDEA's healthy approach is getting local attention. On Friday, it prompted a breakfast visit to the group's south Baton Rouge campus, IDEA Innovation, by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, as part of National School Breakfast Week.

Jones' new job has required some adjusting. He recalls spending nearly a month training at one of IDEA’s schools in Texas and being surprised how much smaller a child portion is compared to the adult-sized portions he was used to serving.

And at his restaurant jobs, Jones did not deal with the concerns of parents so much. To allay such worries, Jones employs an open door policy.

For instance, many parents previously sent their children to schools where meals where the food was prepared elsewhere, and then heated up again. So, Jones lets them tour the kitchen.

“Nothing’s being shipped in and put in a microwave,” he said. “In fact, the only microwave you’ll see is way back by the back door, for the employees to heat up their own food.”

In the future, Jones would love plant school gardens at his two schools.

“I would love to introduce kids to how food is actually grown,” he said. “You don’t just go into the store and pick something. It’s a process you have to go through to get to the store.”

It’s an education he received as a child when his family moved from urban New Orleans to rural Prairieville. There his grandparents had a half-acre garden — grandmother called it the "headland" — where the family grew potatoes, mustard greens, collard greens, strawberries and snap peas.

Moving to Prairieville also showed him the power of a school cafeteria. He said that, at Prairieville Elementary, he had the best meal he ever had in school: a roasted red potato. A simple meal, the small red potato was sliced down the middle and roasted. He’d never had red potato before. It was delicious.

“To this day, I love roasted potato,” Jones said.