The Baker City School Board passed over two outside educators Tuesday to promote longtime school administrator De’Ette Perry to permanent superintendent of the small suburban Baton Rouge school district.
The vote was 4-0 at Tuesday night’s virtual meeting in favor of Perry, ending a search that began in January to replace Herman Brister Sr., who abruptly resigned in September after five years at the helm.
The vote came after a nearly hour-long executive session in which the board member discussed the three finalists. After the vote, Perry made brief comments.
“Thank you for the opportunity to continue to serve our community and students in the Baker school system.”
Board member Elaine Davis abstained.
“Even though I abstained, I do look forward to working with Dr. Perry,” she said.
The board still has to work out a contract and a term of employment with Perry.
The board interviewed the three finalists during a special Saturday meeting held on April 24.
Perry has served as interim Baker superintendent since Jan. 1 and was the best known candidate internally.
Also interviewed were Tamara Johnson, a Central Office administrator for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, and Calvin Nicholas, former principal of East Iberville Elementary and High School in Plaquemine. Davis nominated Johnson to be superintendent but no one else joined her in that.
The board named the three finalists in March from a pool of eight applicants seeking to run the school district of more than 1,100 students.
The search was led by Michael Faulk, a former superintendent himself and the executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.
Interim Superintendent Perry has been with Baker since it broke away from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system in summer 2003. She started as principal of Baker Heights Elementary and has held a succession of Central Office jobs in Baker, most recently as the district’s K-12 instructional supervisor.
Perry has 31 years of experience in education, starting with 11 years as a classroom teacher in Baton Rouge. She has a doctorate in education from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.