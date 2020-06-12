A former Southern University band director has been charged with misapplying more than $30,000 of school money, U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin of the Middle District of Louisiana announced Friday in a news release.

Nathan Haymer, 42, currently of Houston, is accused of submitting false documents, like forged invoices, on more than a dozen occasions between Nov. 2016 and March of 2018. As Director of Bands, his duties included making purchases and paying expenses during the band's many trips across Louisiana and the country.

He faces charges of federal program theft.

Southern's marching band, called the "Human Jukebox," is widely sought after for parades and other events.

Last year, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor said in a report that Haymer used an unauthorized third party to collect public funds and kept about $293,000 in possible violation of state and federal laws. Haymer set up the collection system without approval of the school and used some of the money for personal purposes, the audit said.

Southern fired Haymer last year, saying an audit by the school showed that $300,000 in band camp and other fees were in Haymer's personal bank accounts.

Haymer's attorney said he had been directed to set up the unusual system by school officials, and that more evidence would clear his client.

In the release, Fremin commended Southern for cooperating with the investigation and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor for an audit that led to the charges. He said the FBI and Louisiana State police worked to bring their charges, which are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Stevens.

