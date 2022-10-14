The long-delayed rebuilding of Baker High School following the August 2016 flood has been delayed again.
The recent discovery of asbestos at Baker High has halted the partial demolition of the campus, a necessary prelude to the long delayed rebuilding of the school.
At a special meeting Friday morning, the Baker School Board agreed to spend another $1 million on the project; it pulled from its reserves to cover the cost of removing asbestos from the old campus at 3200 Groom Road. The vote was 4-0; board member Sharlous Booker did not attend.
The unanticipated expense increases the funding that the small Baker school district has set aside for the project to $20.6 million. It also reduces the district’s leftover reserves to about $2.7 million, low enough that the school district is looking to find $300,000 in savings elsewhere to restore reserves to the minimum level recommended by the state.
Ryan Bertucci, a senior associate with Manning Architects, based in New Orleans, told board members that on Wednesday, Insul-tech, a company based in Belle Chasse, submitted the lowest of three bids and was selected to handle the asbestos abatement. He said $1 million covers the cost of air testing, monitoring, permitting and insurance.
The delay caused by the discovery of asbestos will likely delay the completion of the high school, but it’s not clear how much, Bertucci told The Advocate after the meeting.
The development likely dashes hopes of district leaders that Baker High will be able to reopen for students by January 2024, meaning that students won’t return until later that year, and perhaps not until the start of the 2024-25 school year. That increases the likelihood that Baker High students will spend a total of eight years in exile at the Baker Middle School campus, two miles east on Groom Road, where they’ve held school since the 2016 floods.
Stuart & Company General Contractors of Baton Rouge is handling the rebuilding of the school.
The agenda for Friday’s morning, which was posted 24 hours earlier, was amended during the meeting to increase the cost of the asbestos change order from $900,000 to $1 million.
Friday’s vote increases from $1.9 million to $2.9 million the amount of money that Baker has transferred from its general operations to pay for the rebuilding of the high school. Consequently, district reverses are roughly half of where they were last year.
The project includes a mix of renovations, new construction and demolitions, all aimed at modernizing the campus. Built decades ago to accommodate 1,500 students, Baker High will shrink to a 650-student capacity — the high school currently enrolls about 400 students, about 150 students fewer than four years ago.
The project is happening years later than expected and the cost has gone up over time.
In April 2018, Baker bid out almost the same project. The bids then came just shy of $17.5 million, nearly $4 million less than the recent bids and would have allowed for more work.
Baker decided not to accept those bids. Instead, the small school district spent nearly three years trying to land a low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but the deal ran aground because the USDA would not accept the collateral Baker had lined up. So Baker gave up and borrowed $8.2 million from Red River Bank.