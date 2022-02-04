Change is coming to the Southern University System, based on its interviews with the three people in line to be its next president-chancellor. It's just a matter of what kind of change the board of supervisors wants to see.
The incoming nominee will be replacing current president-chancellor Ray Belton, who will be retiring in the fall.
Each of the three candidates — Dillard University president Walter Kimbrough, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff chancellor Laurence Alexander and University of Wisconsin Platteville chancellor Dennis Shields — came in with their own ideas for how the Baton Rouge campus and Southern University System would be run under their authority.
Between the final interview Thursday and Feb. 18, members of the board of supervisors will have to decide which nominee most closely aligns with their vision for the university going forward.
Strategic Plan stances
Drafted in 2017, the Southern University Strategic Plan is an outline for how university officials planned to achieve goals from 2018 to 2025. Each of the finalists, as the prospective president-chancellor, had their own thoughts about the document.
Shields shared that he liked the plan but felt it should be more streamlined to better address a smaller set of achievable benchmarks.
“What your strategic plan should do is highlight three of four things you want to address in the next three to four years," he said. "It can be projected out longer than that but I think, to be effective, you’ve got to decide what the two, three or four things we really need to address and move on.”
For Shields, Southern's strategic plan is thorough but much too broad and therefore unable to accomplish many of the goals and commitments laid out in the plan.
"That’s the observation I would make about it," he said. "Not that any one thing is wrong, it just doesn’t narrow down the focus on the things that are most critical to be done in the near term."
Alexander said during his interview that the current strategic plan has everything that a "vibrant 21st century community-engaged university" should have.
"I like the highlights in that plan, particularly because it talks about promoting the Southern University brand and outreach and global engagement," he said. "Those are powerful terms when you talk about the reach of this university and the potential for the university going forward into the future."
More than the future strategic plan, Alexander shared cautious optimism with the 2021 Southern University strategic campus master plan and the costs associated with its many projects.
"I hope the funders don't get sticker shock looking at that, but it is a mighty plan to fund," Alexander said. "However, I want to once again compliment Southern for dreaming big. I think you never get there if you don't dream big."
Kimbrough took a more academic approach with his look at Southern's strategic plan, focusing on raising graduation and retention rates.
“I would be more aggressive in terms of retention and graduation rates because I think they have to be higher and faster," he said. "It’s the supports that you have but also, if you have strong academic programs, you can compete for the stronger students academically.”
While he felt goals should have been set slightly higher in those two areas, Kimbrough said that he likes the plan as a starting point to adjust moving forward.
“I’ve wrestled a good bit with the strategic plan," he said. "It’s a lot of good stuff in there and I think you need to refine some of the numbers and change some things as well but it’s a good blueprint to start off with some things.”
Bringing more to the table
During the interview process, each of the three finalists were also asked about how they planned to help the areas struggling economically near Southern campuses across the state.
Shields acknowledged that he understands the role Southern plays in aiding the communities that support the university.
“Our universities need to be stewards of place, that is, where we’re located, we have to help that university strive to thrive and there’s a lot of different ways,” he said.
As president-chancellor, he said his first course of action would be engaging with these areas and talking out how the university can serve.
“I think the first thing you do, is you go to those communities and you sit down and engage them," Shields said. "The worst things that universities do oftentimes is they assume they know the problem and how to solve it. First thing you have to do is have a conversation.”
For Alexander, the focus is on what the students can bring to the community with the resources available to them.
“I believe that the campuses of Southern University can serve, or rather, do a lot in those areas to help," Alexander said. "What we bring, more than anything else, is the intellectual capital. We bring the know-how, the business acumen, the knowledge."
The attention, according to Alexander, should be paid to how students and faculty are equipped to engage with the area around them in a positive way.
"We also have at our disposal, not just faculty, but student support so students who have learned some things can perform in these areas and also can assist and help with those things," he said. "It’ll be a great learning experience for them.”
Kimbrough spoke about gaining resources and how limited the university will be in its ability to assist Southern campus communities without funding.
“These institutions are anchor institutions for black communities and we have to speak about it like that, they’re anchor institutions," he said. "We’ve got to have the resources and leverage the resources that we can get, either through federal government funding or through private philanthropy money."
Digging into how he increased advertising revenue for Dillard University during his time as president there, Kimbrough talked about how vital it is to have the financial resources in order to engage effectively.
"It doesn’t do you any good to have an opportunity zone when you have no capital to be able to go in and build out that community to do those kinds of things," he said. "So we have the facility to be able to do that, but then we’ve got to try to figure out how we go out and get the resources to maximize those resources and then help our communities."
A final decision
The final interview ended Thursday afternoon. The Southern University board of supervisors will take two weeks to parse the answers of each of the three candidates for the position.
Board members announced that they would make the final decision at their Feb. 18 board meeting.
All three meetings were streamed live on the Southern University System YouTube channel.
For more information on the search, go to sus.edu/presidentsearch.