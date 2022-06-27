After many starts and stops, Baker High School is finally ready for repairs and renovations nearly six years since the 3200 Groom Road campus was flooded in August 2016.
Trouble lining up money as well as inflation have shrunk the scope of this long-brewing project. Consequently, it is the last school in the Capital region inundated during those historic floods to be repaired.
The City of Baker School Board voted unanimously Monday to hire Stuart & Company General Contractors of Baton Rouge to handle the job. Twice before in the past month, the board considered hiring Stuart, but put off a vote. The holdup came from board members who pressed to make sure there were sufficient funds set aside to renovate the school’s band room and shop room, which the architect had proposed excluding to save money.
It cost another $700,000 to add those two rooms, but even so the project’s budget is still much lower than the $21.2 million Stuart originally bid. The slimmed down construction cost stands at $19.4 million.
To bring it all within budget, the board changed more than 80 individual line items in the original specifications and added another $1 million to the project budget from the district’s reserves.
Work on the downscaled project will start in the coming days, but the five-week delay in board approval — the original plan was to have a final board vote on May 17 — may push back project completion.
The old construction schedule envisioned the project being completed by the end of August 2023, shortly after the start of the 2023-24 school year. The recent delays in approval may push completion further in that school year.
In any case, Baker High students by then will have spent at least seven years in exile at the nearby Baker Middle school campus.
The years-long failure to get the high school back online is a sore spot with many in the Baker community.
Board member Joyce Burges recalled a recent mentoring session she had with several young girls in Baker.
“‘Miss Joyce, am I going to be able to graduate from Baker High School? Is it going to be ready?’” she remembers a girl asking her. “That just breaks my heart.”
The $19.4 million project will modernize the campus with a mix of renovations, new construction and demolitions. Built decades ago to accommodate 1,500 students, Baker High will shrink to a 650-student capacity — the high school currently enrolls 400 students, about 150 students fewer than four years ago.
When bids were opened May 5, Stuart & Company’s $21.2 million bid was the lowest of the four submitted — the highest was $25 million — but still well above the $18.4 million budgeted for the project. Manning Architecture, based in New Orleans, spent the next three weeks looking for things it could cut.
“We made some tough aesthetic choices to try to get it within budget,” Dominic A. Willard, an architect with Manning, told the board at the May 24 meeting.
For instance, the revamped construction plan now specifies installation of lower capacity HVAC systems that may struggle to keep the school cool if there’s a partial failure. Also, there is a shift to air-cooled chillers that will be outdoors and will likely need to be replaced after 20 years, a few years less than the enclosed chillers originally planned.
The board, however, insisted on reinstating improvements to buildings D and E, the band room and shop room. The band program in particular has been a draw for the high school through the years.
The long delay to get to construction also has contributed to the higher overall cost, something that Baker school leaders knew when they bid it out.
Substantially more it turned out. In April 2018, Baker bid out almost the same project. The bids then came just shy of $17.5 million, nearly $4 million less than the recent bids but paying for more work.
Baker decided not accept those bids in 2018. Instead, the small school district spent nearly three years trying to land a low-interest loan from the U.S Department of Agriculture, but the deal ran aground because the USDA would not accept the collateral Baker had lined up. So Baker gave up and borrowed $8.2 million from Red River Bank.
In other action Monday, the School Board rejected in a 2-3 vote renewing Superintendent De’Ette Perry’s contract for another year. Unless the board changes its mind over the next year, Perry’s tenure will end a year from now on June 30, 2023.
Perry took over Baker in January 2021 as acting superintendent and, after a brief search, was made permanent superintendent that May. Her contract was set at two years so it would go too far into the term of the next Baker school board, which will take office this January.
The Baker chapter of the Louisiana Association of Educators sent a letter in early May, in conjunction with the statewide teacher organization, urging the Baker board to go further, buying-out Perry’s contract early and beginning the hunt for her replacement.
The letter says Perry has taken away “autonomy & decision-making ability” from leaders at its five schools, has shown “unpleasant behavior towards employees” and has aroused concerns with her “educational and fiscal direction.”
Renita Whitrack, LAE’s UniServ director for the Baton Rouge region, said the board needs to closely examine Perry’s leadership and its effect not just on the staff, but on the community.
“I am concerned,” Whitracks said. “I am very, very concerned.”
Aretha Wright, a Baker resident, said she’s known for 19 years going back to when she sent her daughter to Baker Heights Elementary where Perry served as principal.
“From the day we met, her platform is about the students and her platform still is to put the students first," Wright said.
Voting against adding another year to Perry’s two-year contract were board members Sharlous Booker, Shona Boxie and Elaine Davis. Voting yes to Perry's renewal were board members Burges and Vanessa Parker.
Burges said she prayed long before deciding how to vote. She said Baker’s reputation has been tarnished and she wants that to end.
“Let’s get our school built,” she said. “No more slander. No more bad news.”