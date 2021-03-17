As a stepping stone towards some sort of universal preschool, new Baton Rouge schools chief Sito Narcisse said he hopes to use federal coronavirus relief money to expand education this fall for 4-year-olds and create mini-schools or centers for children as young as infants.

Narcisse also said he wants to rework courses in collaboration with local business and industry and to make greater use of community colleges, all in order to help launch teenagers more quickly into promising careers.

Narcisse spoke about his budding plans at a webinar Tuesday morning organized by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and sponsored by Iberia Bank.

Formerly chief of secondary schools in Washington, D.C., Narcisse took over the East Baton Rouge Parish school system in January with big talk about the potential of the state’s second largest traditional school district, but has so far made public few specifics.

On Tuesday, Narcisse made clear his determination to vastly expand early childhood education in Baton Rouge. It’s long been a goal of his predecessors, but has run aground largely for financial reasons.

Narcisse said that many children in Baton Rouge come to school behind, which stunts their future academic chances. He displayed some data to support his point, including that nearly 60% of children arrive in kindergarten below grade level in reading.

"That's because we don't have universal pre-K,” Narcisse said flatly.

In that vein, Narcisse noted that only about a third of local children have access to publicly funded preschool or prekindergarten programs before they reach kindergarten.

Federal stimulus bill means another $2.6 billion for public schools, 'We just have to execute' Public schools are in line to get a staggering $2.6 billion from the federal stimulus bill that won final congressional approval last week, mo…

To rectify that situation, Narcisse said he plans to tap into some of tens of millions of dollars in federal money coming to the school system. Part of that, he said, will go to adding seats in prekindergarten, which serves four-year-olds — about 1,800 children currently attend public pre-K centers in Baton Rouge.