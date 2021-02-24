Leaders of the Louisiana Legislature are asking that public school districts use part of the $1 billion in new federal coronavirus aid to expand internet access for students, many of whom are relying on distance learning because of the pandemic.

The request is spelled out in a letter to state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

It is signed by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodie White, R-Central, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma and others.

The request comes at a time when about one third of the state's roughly 700,000 public school students are relying on virtual education for their classes or a combination of virtual and in-person classes.

However, up to 25% of students lack internet access they need to take the classes, according to earlier estimates.

25% of Louisiana students lack internet access needed for virtual learning: 'We have a long way to go' Just as public schools are starting a new academic year with a heavy reliance on remote learning, about 1 in 4 students lack the internet acce…

Expanding that reach is considered crucial but expensive.

"The school districts that have brought their concerns and requests for resources to our attention now have funding they can deploy to address this issue," according to the letter.

$1 billion on the way, and Louisiana schools have a few ideas on how to spend that huge sum Repairing student learning loss sparked by the coronavirus pandemic will be one of the priorities as superintendents decide how to spend a who…

"Therefore, it is our recommendation that you formally urge and request that each school district use a percentage of the federal grant dollars toward investing in broadband infrastructure projects with the goal of being being able to provide every student with high quality broadband access," it says.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.