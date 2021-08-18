A likely debate on who has the final say over mandatory face masks for public school students sparked a heavy turnout Wednesday at the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Jeff Landry says state school board, not governor, has final say on face masks in schools Escalating a political feud, state Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion Friday that said Louisiana's top school board has the final …

Attorney General Jeff Landry on Aug. 6 issued an opinion that says BESE, not Gov. John Bel Edwards, has the last word on whether Louisiana's roughly 700,000 students are required to wear face coverings.

Edwards disputed Landry's opinion and said he clearly has the authority to mandate masks during a public health emergency.

BESE added Landry's opinion to its agenda, which raises the possibility the board may try to enact a policy that says the state's 69 school districts are the decision makers on face masks.

+2 Face masks expected to spark passionate debate at Louisiana's state school board meeting Louisiana's top school board will soon decide whether to defy Gov. John Bel Edwards and let school districts decide if public school students …

Dozens of citizens have packed the state auditorium where BESE is meeting, many not wearing masks.

The room holds 274 people.

A BESE staff member announced that face masks are required, and noted that officials have opened an overflow room for spectators to follow the proceedings.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

However, there were virtually no takers when face masks were offered, and no action to remove the maskless from the meeting room.

A total of 64 GOP House members sent a letter to BESE members earlier this week that said BESE has the authority to set safety rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmakers noted that in June the board said it stances was to allow local school districts to make the call.

+2 Louisiana schools will determine their own COVID restrictions, state says Unlike last year, Louisiana public school leaders are deferring to local school officials on face masks and other safety measures amid the ris…

"On behalf of parents across our districts, we stand united for BESE control and respect for parental rights in these matters," according to the letter.

After BESE's initial stance Edwards issued his face mask mandate amid skyrocketing rates of the delta variant, which has made Louisiana a national leader for new cases.

Earlier this week the Louisiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a letter that backed the governor's mask rules.

The letter noted that lots of students are not old enough to get the vaccine, state vaccination rates remain low and there is concern that variants could cause more severe diseases.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.