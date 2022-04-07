Setting up a likely lawsuit, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday voted along racial lines to give preliminary approval to a new election map likely to maintain the status quo of five White and four Black board members, even though White population has declined and Black population has grown over the past decade.
Nineteen maps were introduced a month ago, but only two were considered: the one that prevailed and a map pushed by advocates for a majority Black board.
All five White board members voted Thursday for Public Plan 22; Black board members voted for a rival plan, Ware-Collins 11-1. Unlike Plan 22, Ware-Collins 11 would have expanded the size of the board to 11 members and would have created 6-5 majority-Black board.
For Plan 22: Board members Mark Bellue, Connie Bernard, Jill Dyason, Mike Gaudet and David Tatman.
For Ware-Collins 11: Board members Dawn Collins, Tramelle Howard, Dadrius Lanus and Evelyn Ware-Jackson.
Thursday's vote was not final. There's a vote on May 5 to ratify Plan 22.
The NAACP and several other local organizations say they will take the School Board to court to challenge Plan 22.
Dozens of people spoke in favor of the Ware-Collins 11 map, and afterward several of them castigated board members for what they did.
No one spoke in favor of Public Plan 22 and the five board members who supported it said nothing all night. For weeks, these board members said almost nothing, not signaling which map they support and rejected efforts to narrow the field.
"I’m just mystified. I wish one of you had the guts to explain your vote," said James Finney, a longtime board watcher who drew six of the 19 maps that were considered, including Ware-Collins 11.
"What was the point of this? I can't even explain it to my 10-year-old," said Fairleigh Jackson, a resident of Baton Rouge who also was active throughout the redistricting process.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Black residents now make up a greater proportion of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system than White residents. In 2010, White people edged out their Black counterparts — but neither race was in the majority. The school includes the parish, minus Baker, Central and Zachary, which have their own districts.
In terms of the voting age population — residents who are 18 or older — it’s closer to an even split. Mike Hefner, East Baton Rouge’s hired demographer, calculates that Black residents represent 43.9% of all voters and White residents represent 44.3%.
Plan 22 sticks with nine members and emulates the board's current setup. There are four majority-White, four majority-Black districts and one where there's a plurality White, Bellue's District 1. One of the majority-Black districts, District 5 held by Evelyn Ware-Jackson, is barely so, with 52% of the residents Black. Opponents label it in a truth a 6-3 map, one that could lead to six White board members depending on who votes.
Mike Hefner, the board's hired demographer, defended the approved the plan, noting the new election lines actually increases the percentage of Black residents in District 5.
"It improves District 5 in particular over what we call District 5," Hefner said.
The redistricting vote has been a long time coming, preceded by months of debate, many informational sessions, two hired consultants, as well as threats of litigation.
The new maps are necessitated by the 2020 U.S. Census. The final approved map will go into effect with the Nov. 8 School Board elections, for which qualifying is July 20-22.
Only one board member, Tramelle Howard, has announced he will not run for reelection for a second term representing District 3.
A handful of local, state and national organizations have pressed the board to adopt maps that would increase minority representation on the board by creating at least one more Black-majority election district. The board currently has five White and four Black members.
Many of these same advocates want the board to expand in size from nine members to anywhere from 11 to 15 members. Expanding the size of the board would reverse the controversial 2014 reduction of the board from 11 to nine members. Advocates ultimately coalesced behind Ware-Collins Plan 1 11. The map was named after board members Collins and Ware-Jackson.
“This would satisfy Voting Rights Act requirements, and shrink the size of each district in a way that would give East Baton Rouge residents more of a say in how our school system is run,” according to a letter issued Thursday by the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP and five other organizations.
In an unusual move, demographer Cedric Floyd, who lost to Hefner for the redistricting contract for East Baton Rouge, came out Thursday with his own analysis of the School Board redistricting process, focusing heavily on what should happen with Ware-Jackson’s District 5. He also spoke at lengthy Thursday.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber came out in favor of keeping the board at nine members, though it has not endorsed a specific map. BRAC was a key backer of the 2014 reduction of the board to nine members, arguing that a smaller board is more efficient and less riven by conflict.
Tania Nyman, longtime activist who ran unsuccessfully for the board in 2018, disagreed.
"A smaller board is not more efficient, it is autocratic," Nyman said. "It is contrary to the traditions of this nation. It is un-American."
Ware-Jackson spoke at length before Thursday's vote expressing her dismay. Ware-Jackson supported the 2014 board reduction but has had a change of heart. She said she has crossover support so was able to win election a tough re-election in 2014 against fellow board member Jerry Arbour, who is Republican. Arbour, however, was not supported by many business leaders. Ware-Jackson said if she had faced a "strong Republican" she might have lost.
Ware-Jackson also disputed that the smaller board has been more efficient. She said problems on the board are usually sparked by personality conflicts whatever size of the governing body. In fact, she said there have been more controversies since the board became nine members.
"We were dragged through the mud internationally because of the actions of a board member," Ware-Jackson said, alluding to the June 2020 controversy when Bernard was caught shopping on her computer while the board debated the renaming of Lee High to Liberty High.